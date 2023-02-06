Lizzo’s Hairstylist Reveals the Products She Used to Create the Singer’s Gorgeous Grammys Look

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Fans are always promised a full-glam moment when Lizzo is on the guest list, and the 2023 Grammys were no exception.

The “About Damn Time” singer stepped out on the carpet in a maximalist ensemble made up of a bright tangerine Dolce & Gabbana, Swarovski-trimmed dress layered underneath a floor-grazing Opera cape. She had numerous outfit changes throughout the night, wearing a black corseted dress for her performances of “About Damn Time” and “Special” and donning a stunning metallic number while accepting her award for best record of the year. But her wet-look side swept curls stayed in place throughout the entire evening, thanks to hairstylist Shelby Swain, who worked with the singer in bringing her Grammys look to life.

“Hair for the Grammys has one goal and one goal only, and that is to highlight and accentuate Lizzo’s beauty, strength and versatility,” Swain tells Variety. “My process for creating looks for Lizzo are driven by creating work that fits her vibrance and profound impact. My vision is always to compliment her beauty and the overall image of style. Her hair is my canvas, I envision it and use mixed media to perfect and present a perfect art form.”

This year, Swain used Harry Josh Pro Tools to curl Lizzo’s hair, starting off with a flat iron to create sculpted waves and then using a curling wand to add definition.

“Creating and styling textured hair has its own set of rules,” Swain says. “I love working with products that allow for versatile styling and also keep the hair healthy.”

Below, check out all the products Swain used for Lizzo’s 2023 Grammys look:

Harry Josh Pro Tools Cordless Flat Iron

Courtesy of Harry Josh Pro Tools

“I created the perfectly sculpted body waves using the Harry Josh Pro Tools Cordless Flatiron, using heat and Sebastian Mousse Forte to create free flowing shape,” Swain says. “Finding tools that work and do not harm your hair can be tricky. I particularly enjoy using the Harry Josh ceramic irons. I love the form and the function. I particularly like the heat setting controls as to add desired heat application as everyone’s hair withstands a different heat threshold. These tools are also lightweight and easy to handle making styling a blast.”

Harry Josh Pro Tools Cordless Flat Iron $350 Buy Now

Cordless Ceramic Curling Wand 1 Inch

Courtesy of Harry Josh Pro Tools

“I then created definition using the Harry Josh Pro Tools Ceramic Cordless Curling Wand and placed the sweet finishing curl and sprayed it with Sebastian Shaper Spray for a moldable finish and humidity protection,” Swain adds.

Cordless Ceramic Curling Wand 1 Inch $325 Buy Now