Liz Phair to Celebrate 30th Anniversary of ‘Exile in Guyville’ With Fall Tour

Liz Phair will celebrate the 30th anniversary of her landmark debut album, “Exile in Guyville,” with a tour that will take her to halls in 18 U.S. cities this fall.

The “Exile” outing will begin Nov. 7 at the Magnolia in El Cajon, Calif. and wrap up in Dallas at the Majestic Theatre Dec. 3. Stops along the way include a Nov. 10 show at the Wiltern Theatre, a Nov. 18 show at the Chicago Theatre in that city, a Nov. 24 concert at the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn and a Ryman Auditorium appearance in Nashville Nov. 27.

The tour also touches down in Tucson, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, St. Paul, Detroit, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, New Orleans and Austin.

Blondshell, the up-and-coming artist who has picked up at least a few Liz Phair comparisons in her earlu reviews, will open all the dates.

A presale goes on sale Wednesday, via Phair’s website, followed by a general on-sale on Friday, at 10 a.m. local time in both instances.

Phair also toured behind the 25th anniversary of “Exile in Guyville” in 2018, albeit in what Variety described at the time as a “mini-tour” in smaller venues joined only by an accompanying guitarist. Variety reviewed her 2018 concert at the 150-seat Masonic Hall at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, “a venue she could have easily sold out several times over (as scalper prices clearly indicated). … This is, in short, the mini-tour of O.G. Phair fans’ dreams… even if most have to just dream about getting a ticket.” Phair hit the road later that year in bigger halls with a full-band show that was not as extensively dedicated to the debut album. That same year, the “Exile” album was celebrated with a boxed set, “Girly-Sound to Guyville,” with dozens of demos she recorded in the run-up to her debut.

Since the 25th anniversary, Phair has released a memoir, 2019’s “Horror Stories” (which she also did a brief book reading/tour behind), and a new album, 2021’s “Soberish,” which Variety named one of the year’s 10 best.

“Exile in Guyville” has appeared on a number of all-time-best lists, including Rolling Stone’s ranking of the 500 best albums of all time. Almost any thinkpiece on “women in rock” in the last three decades has included a mention of the album and how its frank, wry storytelling and language established new territory for possibly men and women alike as storytellers in the ’90s.

The full itinerary:

Nov. 7 — El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia

Nov. 8 — Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

Nov. 10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Nov. 11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

Nov. 13 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

Nov. 14 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

Nov. 17 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

Nov. 18 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

Nov. 19 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple – Cathedral Theatre

Nov. 21 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

Nov. 22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

Nov. 24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

Nov. 25 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

Nov. 27 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

Nov. 28 – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall

Nov. 30 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater

Dec. 1 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

Dec. 3 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre