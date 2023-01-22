Axl Rose, Alanis Morissette, Billy Corgan Deliver Emotional Musical Tributes to Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland Memorial

Friends and family of Lisa Marie Presley gathered at Elvis Presley’s Graceland home in Memphis, Tennessee on Sunday to remember and honor her life and legacy. Axl Rose, Billy Corgan and Alanis Morissette paid their respects with musical tributes, while others shared their remembrances with speeches dedicated to the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s only child.

Corgan appeared on stage with an acoustic guitar as the first performer of the service, delivering a stripped-down rendition of the Smashing Pumpkins’ 1998 ballad “To Sheila.” (Corgan did not speak at the event but, following the news of Lisa Marie’s death, had shared his thoughts on social media, writing, “There is heartbreak and then there is sorrow. This would be sorrow and on more levels than I can count.”)

Billy Corgan performs onstage at the public memorial for Lisa Marie Presley on January 22, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Getty Images

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, followed up with a heartfelt speech in dedication to her “sissy,” a pet name Ferguson said the two often used for one another. The crowd of attendees included “Elvis” star Austin Butler, Priscilla Presley and Lisa Marie’s daughter Riley Keough.

“Grief is the price we pay for love,” Ferguson said before adding, “For Riley, Harper and Finley [Lisa Marie’s twin girls] and the entire family, we march forward in support of you.”

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, speaks at the public memorial for Lisa Marie Presley on January 22, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Getty Images

Priscilla read a poem called “Old Soul,” and a note penned by her granddaughter about the loss of her mother. “‘I have no idea how to put my mother into words. Truth is, there are too many. Lisa Marie Presley was an icon, a role model, a superhero to many people all over the world, but Mama was my icon, my role model, my superhero — in much more ways than one,'” the letter read.

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – JANUARY 22: Priscilla Presley speaks at the public memorial for Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland on January 22, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. Presley, 54, the only child of American singer Elvis Presley, died January 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA) Getty Images for ABA

Rose gave a short speech before delivering a nearly six-minute performance of the Guns N’ Roses song “November Rain.” He pointed out how Lisa Marie was “fiercely protective of her father, his legacy and both his love for him and his love for her,” adding that she was also very proud of the “Elvis” film “and how she felt it portrayed her father and the care that was put into the film by those involved, Mr. [Baz] Luhrmann’s vision and direction and Austin Butler’s dedication to the role.”

Axl Rose speaks at the public memorial for Lisa Marie Presley on January 22, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Getty Images

The last musical tribute came from Morissette, who performed her song “Rest” accompanied by a pianist.

Alanis Morissette performs onstage at the public memorial for Lisa Marie Presley on January 22, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Getty Images

Presley died on Jan. 12 after suffering cardiac arrest in her home in California, just two days after she attended the Golden Globes with her mother, Priscilla. She was rushed to a hospital after paramedics performed CPR. Her final resting place is at Graceland, next to her son Ben.

A view of the grave of Lisa Marie Presley during her memorial on January 22, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. Presley, 54, the only child of American singer Elvis Presley, died January 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Getty Images