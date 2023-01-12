Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, LeAnn Rimes and More Pay Tribute to Lisa Marie Presley: ‘She Is at Peace in Her Dad’s Arms’

After news broke on Thursday that Lisa Marie Presley had died at age 54, Hollywood took to social media to pay tribute to the musician and only child of Elvis Presley.

Presley was hospitalized on Thursday morning after suffering cardiac arrest at her Calabasas, Calif. home. “Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie,” her family said in a statement to Variety. “They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time.”

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson shared their condolences via Instagram, calling her death “sudden and shocking.”

“Tom and I had spent some time with the family during the Elvis movie promotional tour. Lisa Marie was so honest and direct, vulnerable, in a state of anticipation about the movie,” Hanks and Wilson wrote. “She spoke so eloquently about her father, what the movie meant to her, that it was a celebration of her dad. She had her gorgeous daughters Finley and Harper with her who made us all laugh. She privately showed us her home, Graceland, and she made it feel like home to us. She was so gracious to us, Austin, Baz, and guests. If you haven’t heard her music please go listen. She had a sultry voice, a power and tenderness, that I have always loved. Our hearts and our prayers go out to Riley, Harper, Finley , Danny and Priscilla. A mother should never have to lose a child. Lisa Marie lost her precious son Benjamin, Priscilla loses her only daughter. It’s too much. Sending love to the family, prayers for peace and strength.”

Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan, a longtime friend of Presley, wrote on Twitter: “There is heartbreak and then there is sorrow. This would be sorrow and on more levels than I can count. Please send your prayers out for her family and children at this difficult time. I truly cannot find [sic] the words to express how sad this truly is.”

“How heartbreaking,” singer LeAnn Rimes wrote. “I hope she is at peace in her dad’s arms. My heart goes out to her family. Too much grief in just a couple of years.”

Leah Remini said that she is “heartbroken” over Presley’s death. “Lisa did not have an easy life, as some might think,” she wrote. “May she be at peace, resting with her son and father now. Her mom Priscilla and her three daughters, Riley, Finley, and Harper, are in my prayers.”

Actor Jennifer Tilly shared that she was just at Graceland yesterday. “The guide was telling us that sometimes she would have dinners in the dining room, and once she had a party for her friends in the plane named after her. Rip sweet soul.”

PETA praised Presley’s animal activism in a statement to Variety: “Lisa Marie Presley was not only a talented singer-songwriter, loving wife and mother, but a friend to animals. Learning that an Elvis impersonator had named a chimpanzee after her and was exploiting him for profit, she successfully teamed up with PETA to get her namesake released to a sanctuary. And she didn’t stop there: Early in the pandemic, when shelters were in desperate need of foster families, Lisa Marie and her twin daughters set a wonderful example by opening their home and hearts to two dogs. Though the ‘Lights Out’ singer has passed away, her bright vision for animals will continue to inspire all of us at PETA.”

