Lisa Marie Presley’s Cause of Death Revealed as Bowel Obstruction

Lisa Marie Presley’s death was caused by a small bowel obstruction, according to a newly-released report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office.

The report states a “sequelae of a small bowel obstruction” led to Presley’s death on Jan. 13 when she experienced cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas. The report additionally notes that Presley died while she was hospitalized and cited the manner of death as “natural.” Her final resting place is at Graceland, the Memphis home where she lived with her parents before it became a museum, next to her son Ben.

A singer, and Elvis Presley’s only child, Lisa Marie’s last public appearance was just days before her death at the Golden Globes alongside her mother, Priscilla, for the “Elvis” biopic. The family confirmed the news of Priscilla’s passing in a statement that said they were “shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie.”

She was honored at a memorial on Jan. 22 at Graceland by friends and family including Axl Rose, Billy Corgan and Alanis Morissette, who paid their respects with musical tributes. Lisa Marie inherited Graceland after the death of her father, grandfather and great-grandmother, and then inherited Elvis Presley’s entire estate when she turned 25. She sold 85% of the estate, which had an estimated value of $100 million when she inherited it, in 2005 to Industrial Media, but kept control of Graceland.

As a singer-songwriter, Lisa Marie released her first album, “To Whom It May Concern,” in 2003. It yielded the hit song “Lights Out” and was certified gold marking sales of more than 500,000 units. For her second album, “Now What,” she co-wrote 10 songs and included a cover of the Ramones’ “Here Today and Gone Tomorrow.” Both albums, released by Capitol Records, debuted in the top 10 of the Billboard 200.