Lisa Marie Presley Hospitalized After Cardiac Arrest

Lisa Marie Presley was hospitalized Thursday after suffering cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, Calif., just two days after she attended the Golden Globes with her mother Priscilla Presley and the “Elvis” movie team.

Paramedics performed CPR on Presley at her home and were able to regain her pulse before rushing her to a hospital, according to TMZ, which first reported the news. The Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department confirmed to Variety that officers responded to an incident involving a woman in her 50s being down in the 5900 block of Normandy Drive in the city of Calabasas. She was then transported to a local hospital for further care.

Lisa Marie and Priscilla Presley walked the Golden Globes carpet and were at the “Elvis” table Tuesday night to see Austin Butler win the Golden Globe for best lead actor in a drama. Butler thanked the two women during his emotional acceptance speech.

“I also want to thank our incredible producers and Warner Bros. and the Presley family. Thank you, guys. Thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me. Lisa Marie and Priscilla, I love you forever,” Butler said, before joking that the Golden Globes pianist should’ve been playing Elvis’ “Suspicious Minds” while cutting his speech off. “And lastly, Elvis Presley himself. You were an icon and a rebel and I love you so much. You are remembered, and I will never forget.”

Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis’ only child, ran Elvis Presley Enterprises, which had been estimated at $100 million, when she turned 25. In 2005, she sold the majority of the estate’s business shares to Industrial Media, but retained control of Graceland, her father’s estate.

She released three studio albums in the 2000s and early 2010s, and is the mother of actor Riley Keough, who has starred in films like “Zola,” “The Devil All the Time” and “Mad Max: Fury Road.”

