Lil Uzi Vert Plots North American ‘Pink Tape’ Tour, Their First Headlining Trek Since 2018

Lil Uzi Vert will be performing in venues across the U.S. later this fall for the newly-announced “Pink Tape” tour in support of their latest, 26-track album album “Pink Tape.”

The 17-date trip will be Uzi’s first headlining jaunt since 2018’s “Endless Summer Tour,” and is slated to begin on Oct. 21 in Minneapolis, before making numerous stops across major cities like Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, New York City, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles and Denver, among other cities. They will close the tour with a special hometown performance in Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center on Nov. 22.

“Pink Tape,” the follow-up to the rapper’s 2020 record, “Pluto x Baby Pluto,” is expected to be one of the top rap releases of the year when it arrives on U.S. charts next week. It features guest verses from Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, Bring Me The Horizon and more. The tracklist also boasts the mega-smash “Just Wanna Rock,” which Uzi has performed for the BET Awards, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” and the Grammys.

LIL UZI VERT 2023 TOUR DATES:

Sat Oct 21 — Minneapolis, MN — The Armory

Mon Oct 23 — Chicago, IL — Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Tue Oct 24 — Cincinnati, OH — The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Wed Oct 25 — Detroit, MI — Fox Theatre

Tue Oct 31 — Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Thu Nov 02 — Hampton, VA — Hampton Coliseum

Fri Nov 03 — Raleigh, NC — PNC Arena

Sun Nov 05 — Birmingham, AL — Avondale Brewing Company

Mon Nov 06 — Atlanta, GA — Coca Cola Roxy

Wed Nov 08 — Dallas, TX — South Side Ballroom

Thu Nov 9 — Austin, TX — Moody Center

Fri Nov 10 — Houston, TX — 713 Music Hall

Mon Nov 13 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium

Thu Nov 16 — Los Angeles, CA — The Kia Forum

Sat Nov 18 — San Francisco, CA — Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Mon Nov 20 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center

Wed Nov 22 — Philadelphia, PA — Wells Fargo Center