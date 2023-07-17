Lil Baby Cancels 10 Shows on Arena Tour as Ticket Sales Lag

Ahead of Lil Baby‘s “It’s Only Us” tour start date in Texas next week, the Atlanta-based rapper has removed 10 cities from the original 32-stop lineup with little explanation. The Kid Laroi has also been pulled as a supporting act, though GloRilla, Gloss Up, Rylo Rodriguez and Hunxho are still set to perform.

The nationwide arena tour, produced by AG Entertainment Touring and Mammoth, will no longer be hitting Phoenix, San Diego, Las Vegas, Sacramento, Salt Lake City, Denver, Minneapolis, Pittsburgh, Indianapolis and Louisville — all of which were a part of the tour lineup that was announced earlier this year. (Tickets for those dates went on general sale on April 13.)

Lil Baby posted an updated tour schedule on Instagram last week, with the addition of two new dates in Philadelphia on Aug. 29 and New York City on Aug. 30.

The post did not provide a reason for or even mention the canceled dates, and fans were quick to express their frustrations in the post’s comment section: “Find it very weird that you would cancel the Sacramento concert and not giving us a reason — you need too [sic] fix’s [sic] this now,” said one, while another wrote, “You really kicked Minnesota off but you going to Wisconsin (thumbs down emoji)?”

Representatives for Lil Baby, the “It’s Only Us” tour and the Kid Aroid did not immediately respond to Variety‘s requests for comment.

Upon closer examination of the ticket sales charts on Ticketmaster.com, venues for pre-existing dates like Memphis (Sept. 7 at FedExForum) and Seattle (Aug. 12 at Climate Pledge Arena) appear to be less than half-sold, while the strongest sales are coming in from Los Angeles, where a majority of seats (not including re-sale tickets) have already been filled.

Lil Baby will hit the road starting July 26 at the Toyota Center in Houston and is set to conclude the trek on Sept. 22 at the FLA Live Arena in Ft. Lauderdale.