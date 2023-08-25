One Direction’s Liam Payne Hospitalized With ‘Serious Kidney Infection,’ Postpones Tour

Liam Payne has postponed his South American tour due to being hospitalized for a “serious kidney infection,” the former One Direction member announced on Instagram Friday morning.

“It’s with a heavy heart I have to tell you that we have no other choice but to postpone my upcoming tour of South America,” Payne wrote in the caption. “Over the past week I’ve been in hospital with a serious kidney infection, it’s something I wouldn’t wish on anyone, and doctors orders are that I now need to rest and recover.”

He continued, “I was beyond excited to come play for you guys. To all of you who have bought tickets: I’m so sorry. We’re working to re-schedule the tour as soon as we possibly can, but for now we will be refunding the tickets — so please look out for updates from your point of purchase. Thanks as always for the love and support, and look forward to seeing you soon.”

In a video message to his fans, Payne said he’s been “a little bit unwell recently” and had already started rehearsals for the tour, which was set to kick off in Lima, Peru, on Sept. 1.

“I’ve just been advised that now is really not the time to be out on the road trying to recover from this,” Payne said, adding that he is surrounded by the “best people at home trying to help me recover.”

Payne told his fans to look out for instructions on how to refund their tickets and said he’s looking forward to seeing them once the tour is rescheduled.

“Hopefully we’ll put on an even bigger, better show,” he said.