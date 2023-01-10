Leslie Jordan Tribute Show in Nashville to Feature Eddie Vedder, Maren Morris, Billy Strings, Brothers Osborne and More

An ensemble of country, rock and Americana artists will be playing a tribute show dedicated to the late comedian-musician Leslie Jordan on Feb. 19 at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville. Eddie Vedder, Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne, Billy Strings and others will be performing at the event dubbed “Reportin’ for Duty: A Tribute to Leslie Jordan.”

Other featured performers include Ashley McBryde, Brittney Spencer, Lukas Nelson, Jelly Roll, Jake Wesley Rogers, Fancy Hagood, Danny Myrick and Travis Howard. There will be additional guest appearances from figures in the news, acting and comedy communities, including Jim Parsons, Anthony Mason, Mayim Bialik, Cheyenne Jackson, Max Greenfield, Margaret Cho, Robyn Schall and Leanne Morgan.

The house band will be composed of the featured musicians from Jordan’s 2021 debut record, a 15-song collection of country/gospel songs called “Company’s Comin’.” Vedder, McBryde and TJ Osborne all appear on the record alongside music stars like Brandi Carlile, Tanya Tucker, Chris Stapleton and Dolly Parton, who appeared in Fox’s tribute episode for Jordan on his sitcom “Call Me Kat.”

Jordan died in a car accident at age 67 in October. The Tennessee native was best known for his roles on “Will & Grace,” “American Horror Story” and “Hearts Afire.” Aside from his on-screen success, Jordan had grown a large and dedicated following on social media, gaining millions of Instagram followers with the meme-worthy videos he posted throughout the pandemic.

Tickets for the event will be available for purchase on Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. CT, with pre-sale tickets available on Jan. 12 at 10 a.m. CT. All proceeds from the event will go towards the EB Research Partnership, an organization that aims to fund the research to treat and cure Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB).