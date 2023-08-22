Lauryn Hill Unveils ‘Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’ 25th Anniversary Tour Dates — Fugees to Open U.S. Shows

Five-time Grammy winner Lauryn Hill has announced a 25th anniversary tour for her iconic debut solo album, 1998’s “Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.” Hill’s former group the Fugees, who abruptly canceled a planned 25th anniversary tour around their multiplatinum album “The Score“ album last year, will open the America dates, presumably because of member Pras Michel’s legal challenges.

The 17 date tour will hit arenas around the world, including Brooklyn’s Barclays, Chicago’s United Center, The Kia Forum in Los Angeles as well as in Australia, New Zealand, and more (full dates below). The Fugees will reunite for their first tour in years to co-headline the tour on all US and Canadian dates.

With its pioneering fusion of R&B, hip-hop and pop, “Miseducation” was one of the most influential albums of the 1990s. Entered into the Library of Congress in 2015, it was the first hip-hop album to receive an Album Of The Year Grammy Award, and made Hill first woman to be nominated for 10 Grammy awards in one year and the first woman to win 5 Grammys in one night.

Hill says, “ ‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill is and was a love song to my parents, my family, my people, my musical and cultural forebears, my teachers, my loves, my Creator. I wrote love songs and protest songs— (still love songs) about the subjects and interests that inspired and moved me. I was confident that what inspired me would resonate with an audience that had been led to believe that songs of that kind could only live in the past.

“I loved music, I loved people, I truly felt grateful to God for my life, and genuinely blessed to have a platform where I could share wisdom and perspective through music,” she continues. “I felt a charge to challenge the idea that certain kinds of expression and/or certain kinds of people didn’t belong in certain places. I loved showing what could work or happen provided there was imagination, creativity and LOVE leading the way.”

TICKETS: Citi is the official card of the tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday 8/22 at 10:00am local time until Thursday 8/24 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. Public onsale for the tour begins this Friday 8/25 at 10am local time.

9/8 – Minneapolis, MN @ Mystic Lake

9/23 – New York, NY @ Global Citizen Festival

10/1 – Gold Coast, AUS @ Promiseland Festival

10/3 – Melbourne, AUS @ Rod Laver Arena (with Koffee)

10/5 – Sydney, AUS @ Kudos Banks Arena (with Koffee)

10/7 – Auckland, NZ @ Eden Festival

10/17 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center (with Fugees)

10/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays (with Fugees)

10/21 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena (with Fugees)

10/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Arena (with Fugees)

10/26 – Toronto, ON – Scotia (with Fugees)

10/28 – Chicago, IL @ United Center (with Fugees)

10/30 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena (with Fugees)

11/2 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena (with Fugees)

11/5 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum (with Fugees)

11/7 Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena (with Fugees)

11/9 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena (with Fugees)