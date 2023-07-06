Laurie Anderson to Lead Conversation With Joan Baez at Hamptons Film Festival (EXCLUSIVE)

Laurie Anderson will lead a post-screening conversation with legendary singer Joan Baez and director Karen O’Connor after a screening of the new documentary, “Joan Baez I Am a Noise” at the Hamptons International Film Festival on July 22. (Read Variety‘s review of the film here.)

The 2023 edition of the documentary showcase festival will conclude with a presentation of the documentary, which was produced by O’Connor, Miri Navasky and Maeve O’Boyle on Saturday, July 22, at 7 p.m. at the Regal UA East Hampton Cinema. Following the film, Baez and O’Connor will join the musician and artist Laurie Anderson for an intimate conversation.

According to the announcement, the doc “follows the legendary singer and activist as she faces the end of a 60-year musical career and takes an honest look back and a deep look inward as she tries to make sense of her large history-making life. In doing so she reveals, for the first time, personal struggles she’s kept private, until now.

“Neither a conventional biopic nor a traditional concert film,” it continues, “this immersive documentary shifts back and forth through time as it follows Joan on her final tour and delves into her extraordinary archive, including newly discovered home movies, diaries, artwork, therapy tapes, and audio recordings. Throughout the film, Baez is remarkably revealing about her life on and off stage – from her lifelong emotional struggles to her civil rights work with Martin Luther King and a heartbreaking romance with a young Bob Dylan.”

“Joan Baez is a true musical force and an icon, and this documentary expertly captures the full breadth of her more than half-a-century career,” said HamptonsFilm Artistic Director David Nugent. “It is an honor to welcome her to the Hamptons to share the intimate details of her incredible story.”

Anne Chaisson, HamptonsFilm executive director, said, “To have two pioneering creatives on stage together feels like a fever dream. SummerDocs was created 15 years ago to celebrate what is now a most beloved art form — documentaries. We are ecstatic to end our 15th season showcasing a conversation between these two activists and engineers of social change.”

Past SummerDocs Series selections include such award-winning films as “Navalny,” “Fire of Love,” “Summer of Soul,” “Icarus,” “Twenty Feet From Stardom,” “Searching for Sugar Man” and “The Cove.”