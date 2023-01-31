Lauren Daigle Signs With Atlantic Records in Partnership With Centricity Music (EXCLUSIVE)

Two-time Grammy-winning singer Lauren Daigle has signed with Atlantic Records in partnership with Centricity Music, the companies have announced.

The Louisiana-born singer, who also has won four American Music Awards and seven Billboard Music Awards, will release her next album in the spring.

Daigle’s last album, 2018’s “Look Up Child,” debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 albums chart and featured the five-times platinum single “You Say.” Nine of her singles and two of her three albums have been certified platinum or platinum-plus.

Daigle says, “I am super thankful and exhilarated by my new partnership with Atlantic! I have so much respect for the artists they represent. I grew up routinely listening to Aretha Franklin, Matchbox Twenty and Paramore, was always amazed at the vocal ability of Sia, found myself lost in the joy and curiosity of Coldplay, while diving into the lyrics of Ed Sheeran. To be amongst people I’ve been so deeply inspired by, I must simply smile.

She then shouts out Atlantic chiefs “Julie, Craig, and the entire team at Atlantic show what it means to be a powerhouse force in the music industry while still remaining zealous and motivated by art and sound. Along with my longtime partner, Centricity Music, I cannot wait for the story we get to share and embark upon together!”

Daigle was born in Lake Charles, Louisiana, and grew up in Lafayette, singing constantly, absorbing the local zydeco, blues, and Cajun music. She loved singers like Celine Dion and Whitney Houston and soul icons like Aretha Franklin, Al Green, and James Brown; at her elementary school, she recalls they played “Respect” every morning before the Pledge of Allegiance.

Surprisingly for such a naturally gifted singer, Daigle did not take music seriously until an illness kept her out of high school for two years and she began taking voice lessons. She planned to enter the medical field and did mission work in Brazil before starting at Louisiana State University, where she would go on to lead the choir and commit to a lifetime in music.

She released her debut EP “How Can It Be” in 2014 and followed with the full-length album of the same name the following year, and also released a Christmas collection in 2016.