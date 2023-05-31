Laura Pausini Named 2023 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year

Laura Pausini, the multi-lingual Italian performer and 10-time Latin Grammy-award nominee, has been named the Latin Recording Academy’s 2023 Person of the Year for her decades-long career as a multifaceted artist and for her social justice efforts.

Pausini has released 14 studio albums with songs performed in Italian, Portuguese, English, French and Spanish. As one of Italy’s top female acts, Pausini has sold over 70 million albums worldwide and has been nominated for an Oscar, winning one Grammy and one Golden Globe for best original song for “Io sì (Seen)” which she co-wrote with Diane Warren for the 2020 film “La Vita Davanti a Sé.”

She has also used her platform to support philanthropic and humanitarian causes for women and LGBTQ+ people, hunger, poverty, and climate change, as well as supporting organizations that fight violence against women.

“Laura Pausini is one of the most talented and beloved artists of her generation whose commitment to advocacy and equal rights is exemplary,” said Manuel Abud, CEO of the Latin Recording Academy. “Throughout her more than three-decade career her extraordinary voice continually breaks down barriers across languages and genres, creating a special bond with audiences around the world.”

Pausini adds, “I am extremely honored to receive this incredible recognition from The Latin Recording Academy. To be named Person of the Year at this moment, when I am celebrating 30 years of my career, is something that I still cannot describe, I can only feel a deep gratitude for The Latin Academy and its members, for my colleagues who have always welcomed me with open arms, but, above all, for my beloved audiences who have made a dream born in my hometown in Italy a beautiful reality, and who have taken me to places I never dreamed I would reach with my music. The Spanish language has opened doors for me from a young age, it has made me feel at home, it has inspired me to move forward and to explore and live music without barriers or limits. To say today that I will receive this important recognition fills me with great pride, joy, strength to continue taking strong steps and to inspire the new generation of artists who lift the music they carry in their hearts on high. Thank you from the bottom of my heart, I am very excited. See you soon in Sevilla.”

Like previous Person of the Year recipients, Pausini will be honored with a special gala presentation and a tribute concert featuring renditions of her repertoire performed by an array of notable artists and friends. Details of the coveted event to be celebrated during the Latin Grammy week in Sevilla, Spain, will be announced at a later date.

Pausini has previously been honored with the Starlite Humanitarian Award, the Global Gift Humanitarian Award, and was named Person of the Year by the Diversity Media Awards for her support of the LGBTQ+ community. In 2014 she was also named Goodwill Ambassador of the World Food Programme and has organized and participated in concerts that brought relief to areas affected by natural disasters in Chile, Peru, Beirut, and Italy.

The Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year honors musicians and their artistic achievements in the Latin music industry as well as their humanitarian efforts. The past honorees are Marco Antonio Solís (2022), Rubén Blades (2021), Juanes (2019), Maná (2018), Alejandro Sanz (2017), Marc Anthony (2016), Roberto Carlos (2015), Joan Manuel Serrat (2014), Miguel Bosé (2013), Caetano Veloso (2012), Shakira (2011), Plácido Domingo (2010), Juan Gabriel (2009), Gloria Estefan (2008), Juan Luis Guerra (2007), Ricky Martin (2006), José José (2005), Carlos Santana (2004), Gilberto Gil (2003), Vicente Fernández (2002), Julio Iglesias (2001) and Emilio Estefan (2000).

Pausini is currently writing her upcoming 11th studio album in Spanish and will kick off an extensive world tour later this summer.

In a conversation with Variety, Pausini reflected on her career saying, “I don’t want to stop and only focus on my accomplishments and the things that I am sure of, because they have already happened, whether it be the awards I’ve won or the career I’ve built. I want to still think that there are things I haven’t yet experienced. I still want to feel nervous and excited about new things that I do, because the things I have done up until now are numerous, and I know them too well to be spontaneous about them anymore.”