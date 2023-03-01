Latto, Gloria Estefan, Lainey Wilson Lead iHeart and SeeHer’s Women’s Day Celebration

In celebration of International Women’s Day on March 8, Latto, Gloria Estefan and Lainey Wilson will be the featured artists for iHeartMedia and SeeHer’s third annual “iHeartRadio SeeHer Hear Her: Celebrating Women Who Make Music and Culture,” a celebration of women who make music and influence change and culture. The event will highlight successful and influential female artists in music through interviews with Latto, Wilson and Estefan (joined by her daughter Emily) and more during a live one-hour special that will stream on iHeartRadio’s YouTube and Facebook pages on March 8 at 8 p.m. ET. It will be available on demand through March 14.

In addition to interviews from Gloria Estefan, Lainey Wilson and Latto, the special will also share a moment of celebration for the 50th anniversary of hip-hop and highlight emerging female talent from SeeHer’s new artist accelerator platform, Hear Her Music, in partnership with Breakr. iHeartMedia, of course, is the largest radio network in the U.S., and SeeHer is a leading organization committed to the accurate depiction of women and girls in advertising and media.

“At iHeartMedia we are passionate about having women in the industry represented and heard,” said Gayle Troberman, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for iHeartMedia. “This is why we are thrilled to partner with SeeHer for the third year in a row on International Women’s Day to produce a special that not only shares the incredible, eye opening stories of leading women in the music industry, but will also inspire other women to take that leap and pursue a career they are passionate about.

“Music has the power to influence, connect, and inspire in a way that few things can. We are honored and excited to join iHeartMedia again to amplify the voices of women in music because our work is not done yet,” said SeeHer President Christine Guilfoyle. “A recent report showed that, of popular music, less than 23% of artists, 14 % of songwriters, and 4% of producers were women. We are working to increase the percentages of women in front of and behind the mic, because we all benefit from inclusive representation and authentic storytelling.”

To kick off the celebration, beginning today, March 1, iHeartMedia will launch weeklong promotions for International Women’s Day across 660 iHeartMedia broadcast stations in every format, on social media platforms and on iHeartRadio’s biggest podcasts.