Latto Bites Back After Fan Throws Something on Stage: ‘Want Your Ass Beat?’

Latto took immediate action after becoming the latest victim of the unruly concert etiquette that has left many musicians injured. During one of her recent festival appearances in Germany, the Atlanta-bred rapper stood her ground after someone threw an object on stage while she was performing “Put It On Da Floor.”

“Want your ass beat? Throw it again,” Latto threatened into the mic. “Throw it again, I’ma beat your ass,” she repeated in a sing-songy tone to perfectly match up with her track’s racy beat.

The confrontation was caught via a fan-captured video that’s made the rounds online for Latto’s comedic approach to the dangerous trend that’s placed a target on pop stars in the last few months. Bebe Rexha was hit in the eye with a cell phone during her New York City tour stop in June, leaving her with a black eye. NYPD arrested a 27-year-old male who admitted to intentionally throwing the phone at Rexha. He was charged with assault. Most recently, stars like Drake and Harry Styles have also been hit by flying objects.

Latto’s response has been the most heated confrontation we’ve seen thus far but Adele was also quick to take preventative measures during a recent show for her Las Vegas residency.

“Have you noticed how people are like, forgetting fucking show etiquette at the moment? People just throwing shit on stage, have you seen them?” Adele asked the crowd while waving a T-shirt gun. “I fucking dare you. Dare you to throw something at me and I’ll fucking kill you,” she joked.