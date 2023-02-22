Latin Grammys Plotting to Move 2023 Ceremony to Spain

The Latin Recording Academy and the region of Andalusia have announced a new “three-year sponsorship deal” that will likely see the 2023 Latin Grammys moving to Spain in November, according to sources.

During a Wednesday press conference between the board of Andalusia and the Latin Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, Andalusia board president Juanma Moreno said the partnership includes the plans to host the Latin Grammys and “two major concerts hosted by the Academy in 2023, and another major concert in 2024 and in 2025.”

“We are considering Sevilla to celebrate the 24th Annual Latin Grammy Awards this November, but we are still working through the logistics with our partners TelevisaUnivision. We will share additional details about the date and location of the next Latin Grammys soon,” said Latin Academy Manuel Abud in a statement.

This would be the first time in the 23-year-long history of the Latin Grammys that the ceremony would be held outside of the United States. Many consider the show to be the sister of the American Grammy awards, though the Spanish-language show is known for its international reach — supporting Ibero-American artists and/or those who record in Spanish or Portuguese. However, the move to Spain is fairly unexpected, considering how many of the show’s nominees come from the Americas.

The proposal to move the Latin Grammys, along with its preceding week of events and activations, is likely tied to the region’s touristic appeal and monetary incentives. Sevilla in Andalusia is just one of several popular tourist destinations in the peninsula, which also includes Granada, Málaga and Córdoba.

No further details on the negotiations were disclosed, though sources say an official announcement will likely be shared soon.