Five Latin Artists on the Rise to Catch at Coachella 2023

After last year’s Coachella lineup boasted a historic number of Latin acts, Coachella 2023 is welcoming a new generation of innovative Spanish-language artists whose global reach will likely stretch to new lengths following their performances these next two weekends.

For the first time in the festival’s history, both weekends will be live-streamed across all six stages, meaning even the smallest names in print will get their moment on the launch pad. Still, there’s no ignoring the biggest Latin artist on the lineup, Bad Bunny, who will make history as the festival’s first-ever Latin headliner.

Spanish star Rosalía and Argentine rock band Los Fabulosos Cadillacs are also scheduled to play, along with Becky G, who will make her triumphant return to desert grounds after being Karol G’s special guest last year when Coachella also welcomed Anitta, Nicki Nicole, Nathy Peluso, Pabllo Vittar and more.

“For me, it was crucial to honor the many great artists who helped make our Latin music international,” Karol told Variety about her headlining slot last year. “Because this moment – there hasn’t been a moment like this. Latin people have more representation now than ever.”

Below, Variety spotlights five must-catch Spanish-language acts performing at this year’s Coachella festival, which is taking place from April 14-16 and April 21-23.

DannyLux

(Pictured above)

Mexican-American singer-songwriter DannyLux is a Palm Springs native, making his Coachella slot a special hometown show for more reasons than one. “I’ve never even been to Coachella in general but it’s such a sick feeling that my first time ever going I’m going to be performing,” he says. “I honestly never thought I would ever be on such a big stage.”

The 19-year-old has taken the world by storm with his mesmerizing sierreño music that has revolutionized the sound of traditional Mexican music. You may recognize his name as a feature on Eslabon Armado’s “Jugaste y Sufrí,” which dominated TikTok in 2020 and earned both artists their first entry on the singles chart. “It’s such an honor to be representing música Mexicana because It’s what’s in my blood and it’s a beautiful thing that our music is slowly taking over.”

Eladio Carrión

Carrión is sure to draw a large crowd of hip-hop fans itching to catch the urban rapper, who’s at a high point of his career following the release of his LP “3MEN2 KBRN.” The 18-song set contained rare collaborations with 50 Cent, Lil Wayne, Future, Fivio Foreign, Lil Tjay, Bad Bunny and more.

Since his explosive arrival in 2019, Carrión has been a featured guest on Latin music hits alongside popular acts like Karol G, J Balvin, Rauw Alejandro and Bizarrap, though his own artistic evolution has launched him to a new level of stardom. He recently announced a festival of his own, dubbed the Suace Boyz Fest, taking place in Puerto Rico later this May with headliners Bizarrap, Argentine rapper Duki, Wiz Khalifa and more.

Bratty

Bratty is bringing a punk rock edge to Coachella — all the way from Sinaloa, Mexico. “I think that being the only artist 100% originally from Mexico who will be in this edition of the festival attracted a lot of new audiences curious to see who it was,” the artist, whose real name is Jenny Juárez, tells Variety. The rise of streaming opened up “a world of possibilities” for the young artist to brew a fresh blend of Spanish-language surf rock and grunge, unlike anything she heard growing up. Bratty is fresh off the arrival of her new song “Radio,” which is the first taste of her upcoming album.

Los Bitchos

If these Bitchos aren’t on your playlists yet, then consider Coachella your wake-up call. This London-based group boasts members from Britain, Uruguay, Australia and Sweden, whose trance-inducing instrumentals pull inspiration from Argentinian cumbia and surf-rock. The band’s signature psychedelic sound — which you can hear in their 2022 debut album “Let the Festivities Begin!” — has been making its rounds across festivals worldwide. “It’s been amazing to witness how many people are into the music,” the band said.

“We always aim to make it a bit of a party when we play, crowds can expect lots of yelling, lots of faces, lots of dancing and some cheeky tequila shots (or margaritas if we are feeling classy). It’s going to be an amazing experience playing alongside so many acts that we love and we are sure Coachella will deliver some truly epic times ahead.”

Conexión Divina

Música Mexicana is getting a big look at Coachella this year with several of the genre’s most promising acts making their first major U.S. festival appearance. Such is the case for Conexión Divina, an all-female sierreño group comprised of young singer-songwriters who met through social media (hence the name, “Divine Connection”) after each had been posting covers to TikTok and YouTube. The trio released their first single “Odio” through Sony Music Latin last September and is prepping for the release of their first EP. At Coachella, expect to see every member showcasing their own self-taught guitar licks while lead singer Liz puts her deep vocal range on display.