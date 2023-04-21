Latin American Music Awards 2023: Karol G Wins Big as Artist of the Year (Complete Winners List)

Karol G’s winning streak at the Latin American Music Awards continues for the second year in a row as the Colombian star won in eight categories including artist of the year. Though Karol wasn’t in Las Vegas to collect her Latin AMA in person, her collaborator — and the second biggest winner of the evening — Becky G accepted their joint wins for “Mamiii” as the song of the year, collaboration of the year, and best pop/urban collaboration.
Throughout the night, artists either premiered new music or gave the first televised taste of a new song including Wisin and Anuel AA who debuted their track “Mi Exxx,” while Peso Pluma and Becky G gave the first televised performance of their corrido “Chanel.”
Música Mexicana left a big impression on the show with rising act Grupo Frontera taking the stage alongside Carin León who was also present in a tribute medley honoring the Legacy award recipient Pepe Aguilar with Banda El Recodo and Rubén Blades.
Elsewhere, the Weeknd won for best crossover artist and best crossover collaboration of the year for his and Rosalía’s melodious bachata “La Fama.” Bad Bunny, who was not in attendance, won the award for best album of the year for his chart-topping “Un Verano Sin Ti,” and Bizarrap was crowned new artist of the year.
Nominations for this awards show are based on streaming, sales, radio airplay, tours and data provided by Billboard and Luminate during the eligibility period (February 12, 2022, through February 4, 2023.) There are 26 diverse categories at the Latin AMAs including nine general categories, five regional Mexican, and four categories focused on pop, urban, and tropical each. To see the complete list of winners for the 2023 Latin AMAs, see below.
Artist of the Year
Artista del Año
Bad Bunny
Becky G
Daddy Yankee
Eslabón Armado
Farruko
Ivan Cornejo
Karol G (WINNER)
Rauw Alejandro
Romeo Santos
Rosalía
New Artist of the Year
Nuevo Artista Del Año
Bizarrap (WINNER)
Blessd
Edén Muñoz
Grupo Frontera
Los Lara
Luis Figueroa
Luis R Conriquez
Quevedo
Santa Fe Klan
Yahritza y Su Esencia
Song of the Year
Canción Del Año
“Bebe Dame” – Fueza Regida & Grupo Frontera
“Despechá” – Rosalía
“Dos Oruguitas” – Sebastián Yatra
“Está Dañada” – Ivan Cornejo
“La Bachata” – Manuel Turizo
“MAMIII” – Becky G & Karol G (WINNER)
“Me Porto Bonito” – Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone
“Quevedo: BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 52” – Bizarrap & Quevedo
“Sus Huellas” – Romeo Santos
“Te Felicito” – Shakira & Rauw Alejandro
Album of the Year
Álbum Del Año
Ahora Me Da Pena EP – Buena Vista Social Club
Dañado – Ivan Cornejo
Esquemas – Becky G
Fórmula, Vol. 3 – Romeo Santos
Jose – J Balvin
La 167 – Farruko
Legendaddy – Daddy Yankee
Motomami – Rosalía
Nostalgia – Eslabón Armado
Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny (WINNER)
Collaboration of the Year
Colaboración Del Año
“Bebe Dame” – Fueza Regida & Grupo Frontera
“El Incomprendido” – Farruko, Víctor Cárdenas & DJ Adoni
“MAMIII” – Becky G & Karol G (WINNER)
“Mayor Que Usted” – Natti Natasha, Daddy Yankee & Wisin y Yandel
“Me Porto Bonito” – Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone
“Medallo” – Blessd, Justin Quiles & Lenny Tavárez
“Que Vuelvas” – Carin León & Grupo Frontera
“Quevedo: BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 52” – Bizarrap & Quevedo
“Te Espero” – Prince Royce & Maria Becerra
“Te Felicito” – Shakira & Rauw Alejandro
Collaboration Crossover of the Year
Colaboración Crossover Del Año
“Arhbo (Music from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Official Soundtrack)” – Ozuna, Gims,
Redone & FIFA Sound
“Borracho” – Sech & DJ Khaled
“La Fama” – Rosalía & The Weeknd (WINNER)
“Sigue” – J Balvin & Ed Sheeran
“Sin Fin” – Romeo Santos & Justin Timberlake
Best Crossover Artist
Mejor Artista Crossover
DJ Khaled
DJ Snake
Ed Sheeran
Fatman Scoop
Gims
Justin Timberlake
Lil Jon
Megan Thee Stallion
Mr. Vegas
The Weeknd (WINNER)
Streaming Artist of the Year
Artista Streaming Del Año
Bad Bunny
Chencho Corleone
Grupo Frontera
Ivan Cornejo
Karol G (WINNER)
Tour of the Year
Gira Del Año
Enfiestados y Amanecidos Tour – Grupo Firme
La Última Vuelta World Tour – Daddy Yankee
Papi Juancho World Tour – Maluma
$trip Love Tour – Karol G (WINNER)
World’s Hottest Tour – Bad Bunny
Best Duo or Group – Pop
Mejor Dúo o Grupo – Pop
Jesse & Joy (WINNER)
Los Enanitos Verdes
Maná
Mau y Ricky
Reik
Best Artist – Pop
Mejor Artista – Pop
Anitta
Becky G
Camilo
Enrique Iglesias
Kali Uchis
Luis Fonsi
Ricky Martin
Rosalía
Sebastián Yatra
Shakira (WINNER)
Best Album – Pop
Mejor Álbum – Pop
“@dannocean” – Danny Ocean
“De Adentro Pa Afuera” – Camilo
“Dharma” – Sebastián Yatra
“Esquemas” – Becky G
“Motomami” – Rosalía (WINNER)
Best Song – Pop
Mejor Canción – Pop
“Bailé Con Mi Ex” – Becky G
“Junio” – Maluma
“Provenza” – Karol G
“Tacones Rojos” – Sebastián Yatra
“Te Amo y Punto” – Chayanne
Best Artist – Urban
Mejor Artista – Urbano
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
Daddy Yankee
Farruko
J Balvin
Jhayco
Karol G (WINNER)
Natti Natasha
Ozuna
Rauw Alejandro
Best Album – Urban
Mejor Álbum – Urbano
Jose – J Balvin
La 167 – Farruko
Legendaddy – Daddy Yankee
Saturno – Rauw Alejandro
Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny (WINNER)
Best Song – Urban
Mejor Canción – Urbano
“Desesperados” – Rauw Alejandro & Chencho Corleone
“Envolver” – Anitta
“Remix” – Daddy Yankee
“Sensual bebé” – Jhayco
“Tití Me Preguntó” – Bad Bunny (WINNER)
Best Collaboration – Pop/Urban
Mejor Colaboración – Pop/Urbano
“Buenos Días” – Wisin, Camilo & Los Legendarios
“El Incomprendido” – Farruko, Víctor Cárdenas & DJ Adoni
“Hot” – Daddy Yankee & Pitbull
“Mamiii” – Becky G & Karol G (WINNER)
“Mayor Que Usted” – Natti Natasha, Daddy Yankee & Wisin y Yandel
“Me Porto Bonito” – Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone
“Medallo” – Blessd, Justin Quiles & Lenny Tavárez
“Punto 40” – Rauw Alejandro & Baby Rasta
“Quevedo: BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 52” – Bizarrap & Quevedo
“Te Felicito” – Shakira & Rauw Alejandro
Best Artist – Regional Mexican
Best Artist – Regional Mexican
Ángela Aguilar
Carin León
Chiquis
Christian Nodal
Edén Muñoz
Gerardo Ortiz
Ivan Cornejo
Junior H (WINNER)
Luis R Conriquez
Pepe Aguilar
Best Duo or Group – Regional Mexican
Mejor Dúo o Grupo – Regional Mexicano
Banda Los Recoditos
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Eslabón Armado
Fuerza Regida
Grupo Firme (WINNER)
Grupo Frontera
Intocable
Los Ángeles Azules
Yahritza y Su Esencia
Best Album – Regional Mexican
Mejor Álbum – Regional Mexicano
“Dañado” – Ivan Cornejo
“Del Barrio Hasta Aquí, Vol. 2” – Fuerza Regida
“Mi Vida En Un Cigarro 2” – Junior H (WINNER)
“Nostalgia” – Eslabón Armado
“Obsessed Deluxe” – Yahritza y Su Esencia
Best Song – Regional Mexican
Mejor Canción – Regional Mexicano
“Chale” – Edén Muñoz
“La Boda Del Huitlacoche (Live)” – Carin León
“No Se Va (En vivo)” – Grupo Frontera (WINNER)
“Que te Vaya Bien” – Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda
“Si Me Duele Que Duela” – Intocable
Best Collaboration – Regional Mexican
Mejor Colaboración – Regional Mexicano
“Billete Grande (En Vivo)” – Fuerza Regida & Edgardo Nuñez
“Brindo” – Mario Bautista & Banda El Recodo
“Calidad” – Grupo Firme & Luis Mexia
“Con un Botecito a Pecho” – Adriel Favela & Carin León
“Hay Que Hacer Dinero” – Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga & Edén Muñoz
“Jugaste y Sufrí” – Eslabón Armado & DannyLux
“Que Vuelvas” – Carin León & Grupo Frontera
“Se Acabó (En vivo)” – Lenin Ramírez, Fuerza Regida & Banda Renovación
“Si ya Hiciste el Mal” – Luis R Conriquez & Jessi Uribe
“Ya Acabó” – Marca MP & Becky G (WINNER)
Best Artist – Tropical
Mejor Artista – Tropical
Carlos Vives
Marc Anthony
Prince Royce
Romeo Santos (WINNER)
Víctor Manuelle
Best Album – Tropical
Mejor Álbum – Tropical
“Ahora Me Da Pena EP” – Buena Vista Social Club
“Cumbiana II” – Carlos Vives
“Fórmula, Vol. 3” – Romeo Santos (WINNER)
“Pa’lla Voy” – Marc Anthony
“The Ultimate Bachata Collection” – Héctor Acosta “El Torito”
Best Song – Tropical
Mejor Canción – Tropical
“Despechá” – Rosalía
“Después de la playa” – Bad Bunny
“La Bachata” – Manuel Turizo
“Pegao” – Camilo
“Sus Huellas” – Romeo Santos
Best Collaboration – Tropical
Mejor Colaboración – Tropical
“Baloncito Viejo” – Carolos Vives & Camilo
“El pañuelo” – Romeo Santos & Rosalía
“Monotonía” – Shakira & Ozuna (WINNER)
“Soy yo” – Don Omar, Wisin & Gente de Zona
“Te espero” – Prince Royce & Maria Becerra