Latin American Music Awards 2023: Karol G Wins Big as Artist of the Year (Complete Winners List)

Karol G’s winning streak at the Latin American Music Awards continues for the second year in a row as the Colombian star won in eight categories including artist of the year. Though Karol wasn’t in Las Vegas to collect her Latin AMA in person, her collaborator — and the second biggest winner of the evening — Becky G accepted their joint wins for “Mamiii” as the song of the year, collaboration of the year, and best pop/urban collaboration.

Throughout the night, artists either premiered new music or gave the first televised taste of a new song including Wisin and Anuel AA who debuted their track “Mi Exxx,” while Peso Pluma and Becky G gave the first televised performance of their corrido “Chanel.”

Música Mexicana left a big impression on the show with rising act Grupo Frontera taking the stage alongside Carin León who was also present in a tribute medley honoring the Legacy award recipient Pepe Aguilar with Banda El Recodo and Rubén Blades.

Elsewhere, the Weeknd won for best crossover artist and best crossover collaboration of the year for his and Rosalía’s melodious bachata “La Fama.” Bad Bunny, who was not in attendance, won the award for best album of the year for his chart-topping “Un Verano Sin Ti,” and Bizarrap was crowned new artist of the year.

Nominations for this awards show are based on streaming, sales, radio airplay, tours and data provided by Billboard and Luminate during the eligibility period (February 12, 2022, through February 4, 2023.) There are 26 diverse categories at the Latin AMAs including nine general categories, five regional Mexican, and four categories focused on pop, urban, and tropical each. To see the complete list of winners for the 2023 Latin AMAs, see below.

Artist of the Year

Artista del Año

Bad Bunny

Becky G

Daddy Yankee

Eslabón Armado

Farruko

Ivan Cornejo

Karol G (WINNER)

Rauw Alejandro

Romeo Santos

Rosalía

New Artist of the Year

Nuevo Artista Del Año

Bizarrap (WINNER)

Blessd

Edén Muñoz

Grupo Frontera

Los Lara

Luis Figueroa

Luis R Conriquez

Quevedo

Santa Fe Klan

Yahritza y Su Esencia

Song of the Year

Canción Del Año

“Bebe Dame” – Fueza Regida & Grupo Frontera

“Despechá” – Rosalía

“Dos Oruguitas” – Sebastián Yatra

“Está Dañada” – Ivan Cornejo

“La Bachata” – Manuel Turizo

“MAMIII” – Becky G & Karol G (WINNER)

“Me Porto Bonito” – Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone

“Quevedo: BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 52” – Bizarrap & Quevedo

“Sus Huellas” – Romeo Santos

“Te Felicito” – Shakira & Rauw Alejandro

Album of the Year

Álbum Del Año

Ahora Me Da Pena EP – Buena Vista Social Club

Dañado – Ivan Cornejo

Esquemas – Becky G

Fórmula, Vol. 3 – Romeo Santos

Jose – J Balvin

La 167 – Farruko

Legendaddy – Daddy Yankee

Motomami – Rosalía

Nostalgia – Eslabón Armado

Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny (WINNER)

Collaboration of the Year

Colaboración Del Año

“Bebe Dame” – Fueza Regida & Grupo Frontera

“El Incomprendido” – Farruko, Víctor Cárdenas & DJ Adoni

“MAMIII” – Becky G & Karol G (WINNER)

“Mayor Que Usted” – Natti Natasha, Daddy Yankee & Wisin y Yandel

“Me Porto Bonito” – Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone

“Medallo” – Blessd, Justin Quiles & Lenny Tavárez

“Que Vuelvas” – Carin León & Grupo Frontera

“Quevedo: BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 52” – Bizarrap & Quevedo

“Te Espero” – Prince Royce & Maria Becerra

“Te Felicito” – Shakira & Rauw Alejandro

Collaboration Crossover of the Year

Colaboración Crossover Del Año

“Arhbo (Music from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Official Soundtrack)” – Ozuna, Gims,

Redone & FIFA Sound

“Borracho” – Sech & DJ Khaled

“La Fama” – Rosalía & The Weeknd (WINNER)

“Sigue” – J Balvin & Ed Sheeran

“Sin Fin” – Romeo Santos & Justin Timberlake

Best Crossover Artist

Mejor Artista Crossover

DJ Khaled

DJ Snake

Ed Sheeran

Fatman Scoop

Gims

Justin Timberlake

Lil Jon

Megan Thee Stallion

Mr. Vegas

The Weeknd (WINNER)

Streaming Artist of the Year

Artista Streaming Del Año

Bad Bunny

Chencho Corleone

Grupo Frontera

Ivan Cornejo

Karol G (WINNER)

Tour of the Year

Gira Del Año

Enfiestados y Amanecidos Tour – Grupo Firme

La Última Vuelta World Tour – Daddy Yankee

Papi Juancho World Tour – Maluma

$trip Love Tour – Karol G (WINNER)

World’s Hottest Tour – Bad Bunny

Best Duo or Group – Pop

Mejor Dúo o Grupo – Pop

Jesse & Joy (WINNER)

Los Enanitos Verdes

Maná

Mau y Ricky

Reik

Best Artist – Pop

Mejor Artista – Pop

Anitta

Becky G

Camilo

Enrique Iglesias

Kali Uchis

Luis Fonsi

Ricky Martin

Rosalía

Sebastián Yatra

Shakira (WINNER)

Best Album – Pop

Mejor Álbum – Pop

“@dannocean” – Danny Ocean

“De Adentro Pa Afuera” – Camilo

“Dharma” – Sebastián Yatra

“Esquemas” – Becky G

“Motomami” – Rosalía (WINNER)

Best Song – Pop

Mejor Canción – Pop

“Bailé Con Mi Ex” – Becky G

“Junio” – Maluma

“Provenza” – Karol G

“Tacones Rojos” – Sebastián Yatra

“Te Amo y Punto” – Chayanne

Best Artist – Urban

Mejor Artista – Urbano

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

Daddy Yankee

Farruko

J Balvin

Jhayco

Karol G (WINNER)

Natti Natasha

Ozuna

Rauw Alejandro

Best Album – Urban

Mejor Álbum – Urbano

Jose – J Balvin

La 167 – Farruko

Legendaddy – Daddy Yankee

Saturno – Rauw Alejandro

Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny (WINNER)

Best Song – Urban

Mejor Canción – Urbano

“Desesperados” – Rauw Alejandro & Chencho Corleone

“Envolver” – Anitta

“Remix” – Daddy Yankee

“Sensual bebé” – Jhayco

“Tití Me Preguntó” – Bad Bunny (WINNER)

Best Collaboration – Pop/Urban

Mejor Colaboración – Pop/Urbano

“Buenos Días” – Wisin, Camilo & Los Legendarios

“El Incomprendido” – Farruko, Víctor Cárdenas & DJ Adoni

“Hot” – Daddy Yankee & Pitbull

“Mamiii” – Becky G & Karol G (WINNER)

“Mayor Que Usted” – Natti Natasha, Daddy Yankee & Wisin y Yandel

“Me Porto Bonito” – Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone

“Medallo” – Blessd, Justin Quiles & Lenny Tavárez

“Punto 40” – Rauw Alejandro & Baby Rasta

“Quevedo: BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 52” – Bizarrap & Quevedo

“Te Felicito” – Shakira & Rauw Alejandro

Best Artist – Regional Mexican

Ángela Aguilar

Carin León

Chiquis

Christian Nodal

Edén Muñoz

Gerardo Ortiz

Ivan Cornejo

Junior H (WINNER)

Luis R Conriquez

Pepe Aguilar

Best Duo or Group – Regional Mexican

Mejor Dúo o Grupo – Regional Mexicano

Banda Los Recoditos

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Eslabón Armado

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Firme (WINNER)

Grupo Frontera

Intocable

Los Ángeles Azules

Yahritza y Su Esencia

Best Album – Regional Mexican

Mejor Álbum – Regional Mexicano

“Dañado” – Ivan Cornejo

“Del Barrio Hasta Aquí, Vol. 2” – Fuerza Regida

“Mi Vida En Un Cigarro 2” – Junior H (WINNER)

“Nostalgia” – Eslabón Armado

“Obsessed Deluxe” – Yahritza y Su Esencia

Best Song – Regional Mexican

Mejor Canción – Regional Mexicano

“Chale” – Edén Muñoz

“La Boda Del Huitlacoche (Live)” – Carin León

“No Se Va (En vivo)” – Grupo Frontera (WINNER)

“Que te Vaya Bien” – Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda

“Si Me Duele Que Duela” – Intocable

Best Collaboration – Regional Mexican

Mejor Colaboración – Regional Mexicano

“Billete Grande (En Vivo)” – Fuerza Regida & Edgardo Nuñez

“Brindo” – Mario Bautista & Banda El Recodo

“Calidad” – Grupo Firme & Luis Mexia

“Con un Botecito a Pecho” – Adriel Favela & Carin León

“Hay Que Hacer Dinero” – Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga & Edén Muñoz

“Jugaste y Sufrí” – Eslabón Armado & DannyLux

“Que Vuelvas” – Carin León & Grupo Frontera

“Se Acabó (En vivo)” – Lenin Ramírez, Fuerza Regida & Banda Renovación

“Si ya Hiciste el Mal” – Luis R Conriquez & Jessi Uribe

“Ya Acabó” – Marca MP & Becky G (WINNER)

Best Artist – Tropical

Mejor Artista – Tropical

Carlos Vives

Marc Anthony

Prince Royce

Romeo Santos (WINNER)

Víctor Manuelle

Best Album – Tropical

Mejor Álbum – Tropical

“Ahora Me Da Pena EP” – Buena Vista Social Club

“Cumbiana II” – Carlos Vives

“Fórmula, Vol. 3” – Romeo Santos (WINNER)

“Pa’lla Voy” – Marc Anthony

“The Ultimate Bachata Collection” – Héctor Acosta “El Torito”

Best Song – Tropical

Mejor Canción – Tropical

“Despechá” – Rosalía

“Después de la playa” – Bad Bunny

“La Bachata” – Manuel Turizo

“Pegao” – Camilo

“Sus Huellas” – Romeo Santos

Best Collaboration – Tropical

Mejor Colaboración – Tropical

“Baloncito Viejo” – Carolos Vives & Camilo

“El pañuelo” – Romeo Santos & Rosalía

“Monotonía” – Shakira & Ozuna (WINNER)

“Soy yo” – Don Omar, Wisin & Gente de Zona

“Te espero” – Prince Royce & Maria Becerra