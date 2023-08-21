Lana Del Rey Reveals 10-Date Fall Tour

Lana Del Rey is hitting the road this fall.

The “A&W” singer has revealed a small 10-date tour across the U.S. in September and October, produced by Live Nation. The run will kick off on Sept. 14 in Franklin, Tenn. and hit cities in Texas, Alabama, Florida and more before closing in Charleston, W.Va. on Oct. 5.

Del Rey is fresh off the festival circuit, having performed sets at Outside Lands, Lollapalooza and Glastonbury in recent months. She’s also played shows in Arkansas, Mexico City, Paris, Amsterdam, Dublin and London this summer.

In March, Del Rey released her ninth studio album, “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.,” to critical acclaim. In his review, Variety‘s Chris Willman wrote: “There’s not an unfascinating moment on the album, whether she’s making characteristically quotable, glaringly bold declarations or leading attentive superfans into obscure rabbit holes.”

Tickets will go on sale Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. local time at livenation.com. See the full list of cities, dates and venues below.

Sept. 14 – Franklin, Tenn. at FirstBank Amphitheater

Sept. 17 – Austin, Texas at Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sept. 19 – Dallas, Texas at Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept. 21 – Huntsville, Ala. at Orion Amphitheater

Sept. 23 – West Palm Beach, Fla. at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sept. 25 – Tampa, Fla. at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 27 – Brandon, Miss. at Brandon Amphitheater

Sept. 29 – Charlotte, N.C. at PNC Music Pavilion

Oct. 3 – Pittsburgh, Penn. at The Pavilion at Star Lake

Oct. 5 – Charleston, W.Va. – Charleston Coliseum