Kylie Minogue Will Explore ‘Club Abandon’ and a ‘Melancholic High’ in New Album ‘Tension’

Kylie Minogue’s new album “Tension” will be out Sept. 22 via BMG, the pop singer revealed on Friday. The album, her first since 2020’s “Disco,” is described as a blend of “personal reflection, club abandon and melancholic high” by the Australian pop singer who also shared the artwork and tracklist.

“I started this album with an open mind and a blank page,” Minogue said in a statement. “Unlike my last two albums there wasn’t a ‘theme,’ it was about finding the heart or the fun or the fantasy of that moment and always trying to service the song. I wanted to celebrate each song’s individuality and dive into that freedom.”

Several of the tracks of “Tension” are produced and co-written by her frequent collaborator Richard “Biff” Stannard and “Disco” contributor Duck Blackwell.

“I loved being back in the studio with my collaborators but was also able to benefit from remote recording, which we have all got used to – my mobile studio never left my side for a year and a half!,” Minogue added. “The album is a mix of songs I have written and songs which really spoke to me. Making this album helped me navigate challenging times and celebrate the now. I hope it accompanies listeners on their own journeys and becomes part of their story.”

The new LP opens with “Padam Padam,” which will be released as the first single. Minogue also uploaded a 15-second soundbite and the album’s artwork on her Twitter, writing “Baby break the tension ….. my brand new album TENSION will be yours on 22nd September!” In the comments, fans hailed the return of their “dance-pop queen.”

Baby break the tension ….. my brand new album 💎TENSION💎will be yours on 22nd September! The first single ❤️PADAM PADAM❤️ is coming soon! https://t.co/wNb6JwKjhf pic.twitter.com/gxdZGljiJ2 — Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) May 12, 2023

“Tension” Tracklist

Padam Padam

Hold On To Now

Things We Do For Love

Tension

One More Time

You Still Get Me High

Hands

Green Light

Vegas High

10 out of 10 (with Oliver Heldens)

Story