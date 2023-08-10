Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade Keep it Flirty in New Video for ‘Fall in Love with Me’

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade are giving the people something to talk about in the new visualizer for Wade’s song “Fall in Love With Me.”

On Thursday, Wade shared the David McClister-directed music video for the song which follows an enamored Richards trying to win over Wade — her new neighbor. Richards plays up her “Housewives” character, flamboyantly exercising in high heels and writing typewritten love letters to Wade in a lavish ball gown.

Things start to heat up by the chorus of the song, where Wade and Richards almost share a kiss as Wade sings: “I’m gonna make you fall in love with me / Get caught up in me while you’re overseas ‘ Wait until you see me in person / Make that feeling worsen, and you’ll be cursing.”

The stars revealed on social media that the music video was made to “poke fun” at the online speculation that has fans of both women questioning their friendship. “I’ve done several music videos and every time there’s someone in it they always assume we’re dating or something’s going on,” Wade said in the behind-the-scenes clip posted to her Instagram. “If you go on the Internet, you’ll see people are obsessed with us being friends.”

“Fall in Love With Me” is the third single off Wade’s upcoming album “Psychopath,” coming Aug. 25 via Sony Music Nashville. The track was produced by Sadler Vaden, best known as a member of Jason Isbell’s band, the 400 Unit, and was written by Wade. It follows the release of the set’s first single “Psychopath,” and its follow-up, “80’s Movie.”

“Psychopath” will be Wade’s first full-length release since 2022’s “Run,” which gave way to some of Wade’s biggest releases to-date including “Wilder Days” and “Take Me Away.”