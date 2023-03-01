Kiss Announces ‘Final Shows Ever,’ Capping Another Long-Winded Farewell Tour

Kiss have announced the “absolute final shows of their final tour,” a North American leg that kicks off in October and closes with two back-to-back nights at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Dec. 1 and 2.

These dates are pegged to the band’s “End of the Road Tour,” which started in 2018 and was originally scheduled to end in 2021, but was delayed due to the pandemic. The long-winded trek is the band’s self-proclaimed final retirement send-off, though the band’s touring career has notably been extended several times following a “Farewell Tour” in 2000.

The band made the announcement on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show.

Tickets for the newly announced dates will be available for purchase on March 6, with a Kiss Army presale at 10 a.m. local time. Additional presales will be available throughout the week before the general on-sale starts on March 10 at 10 a.m. local time at livenation.com.

“KISS was born in New York City. On 23rd Street. Half a century ago. It will be a privilege and honor to finish touring at Madison Square Garden, 10 blocks and 50 years from where we first started,” said Kiss in a news release.

The long-running rock band has also booked a set of 2023 U.K. dates throughout the summer and mentioned it’d be their last concerts in the region. There is sure to be speculation surrounding the validity of this being Kiss’ “final shows ever,” since frontmen Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons have shown no signs of slowing down and the narrative of a “final send-off” has been regularly used by the band’s tours.

During the pandemic, Stanley told Variety, he was regularly “bike-riding 25 miles, three times a week,” to help keep in shape during the pandemic hiatus. And although he’s had several surgeries over the years, including hip replacements, Stanley said he “[feels] great and I’m good for another 50,000 miles.”

KISS 2023 North America Tour Itinerary

October 29, 2023 Austin, TX Moody Center

November 1, 2023 Palm Springs, CA Acrisure Arena

November 3, 2023 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl

November 6, 2023 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

November 8, 2023 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

November 10, 2023 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

November 12, 2023 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

November 13, 2023 Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre

November 15, 2023 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre

November 18, 2023 Montreal, QC Centre Bell

November 19, 2023 Quebec, QC Videotron Centre

November 21, 2023 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre

November 22, 2023 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

November 24, 2023 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena

November 25, 2023 Indianapolis. IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse

November 27, 2023 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena

November 29, 2023 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena

December 1, 2023 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

December 2, 2023 New York, NY Madison Square Garden