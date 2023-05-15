×
Kim Petras’ New Album ‘Feed The Beast’ Will Arrive This Summer

Kim Petras
Michael Buckner for Variety

Kim Petras has set a June 23 release date for her highly-anticipated major label debut album, “Feed the Beast.” Petras has released a series of EPs and compilation albums over the past few years, though “Feed the Beast” will be her first full-length LP on Republic Records/Amigo Records.

Petras first publicized the news on social media alongside an image of a medieval-looking sword resting against a pile of rocks. In the caption for the post, she wrote: “The story begins on June 23,” and attached a link for fans to pre-save the album on streaming platforms.

Before that, the pop singer hinted at the project’s dark aesthetic by uploading a collage of black and white photos of a knight’s helmet, a metal shield, and three different swords.

Petras was originally expected to release a set billed as “Problématique” as her debut album last year but the project was reportedly scrapped after several of the tracks began circulating online. Since then, she’s rolled out a long list of singles that are presumed to be featured on “Feed the Beast,” including her latest Nicki Minaj-featuring “Alone,” which samples Alice DeeJay’s “Better Off Alone,” and “brrr,” which was produced by ILYA, alongside Max Martin and Omar Fedi.

Hers and Sam Smith’s Grammy-award-winning “Unholy,” which also notched Petras her first-ever Billboard Hot 100 No. 1, is also expected to appear on the tracklist.

The news comes as Petras is expected to play Governor’s Ball on June 9 in New York and she is also scheduled to appear as part of the Citi Concert Series for “TODAY” on her album’s release date.

