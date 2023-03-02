Drag Legend Kevin Aviance Signs With Voss Management After Beyoncé Sample on ‘Renaissance’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Legendary New York City drag queen Kevin Aviance has found new management following Beyoncé sampling him her album “Renaissance.”

Aviance has signed with Voss Management. “Thank you, Beyoncé! I finally feel validated!,” he told me Thursday. “I never thought at 54 years of age that a Black, bald queen from the New York City underground scene would be offered an exclusive contract with a leading LGBTQ+ management firm. I’m so ready to make Kevin Aviance a household name!”

Aviance’s vocals from his 1996 dance hit, “Cunty,” can be heard at the top of “Pure/Honey,” Track 15 on “Renaissance.”

At the time of the album release, Aviance told me that “Cunty” was inspired by queer “kids” hanging out at the Christopher Street Pier almost 30 years ago. “They were looking in pieces of broken mirror saying, ‘I look so cunty,’” he recalled. “But it’s not in a bad way. Most people hear the C-word and think it’s something negative and just talking about a women’s private parts. My ‘Cunty’ isn’t that. It’s about power.”

Voss talent management and music director Cherie Lily said, “We are thrilled to welcome Kevin Aviance, a celebrated music and nightlife icon of New York City, to our esteemed management and music roster at Voss. It is an absolute honor to collaborate with such a legendary artist, and we are excited to announce the re-release of his iconic tracks with a contemporary twist, as well as the release of new music on our label, Voss Music. Our team is committed to elevating Kevin Aviance’s legacy and ensuring that his groundbreaking work continues to inspire and captivate audiences worldwide.”