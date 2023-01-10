Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Odesza Headline 2023 Bonnaroo Festival

Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar, Odesza, Paramore, Lil Nas X and others are the top-billed acts for the 2023 Bonnaroo Festival & Arts Festival, taking place June 15-18, 2023 on the Bonnaroo Farm, 60 miles southeast of Nashville in Manchester, Tenn.
Performances will take place across more than 10 stages “around the clock,” according to the announcement. Artists also include Baby Keem, Tyler Childers, Vulfpeck, Marcus Mumford, My Morning Jacket, GRiZ, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Portugal. The Man, Korn, Louis the Child, Zeds Dead, Alesso, Subtronics, Three 6 Mafia, J.I.D., The Revivalists, Pixies, Girl In Red, Fleet Foxes, and more. The legendary Bonnaroo Superjam will take place on Saturday, June 17, with more details to come. The complete Bonnaroo 2023 lineup is below.
The performance marks the second announced non-tribute performance by Foo Fighters since the sudden death of drummer Taylor Hawkins last March; the band announced earlier Tuesday that it will be headlining the Boston Calling festival in May. The group played a pair of tribute concerts to Hawkins in the fall, with a series of guest drummers; in a New Year’s Eve message on social media, founder Dave Grohl wrote, “We know that you, the fans, meant as much to Taylor as he meant to you. And we know that when we see you again — and we will soon — he’ll be there in spirit with all of us every night.” The drummer for the band’s Bonnaroo performance has not been announced; it seems likely the group will be touring around the festival.
Last year’s Bonnaroo was headlined by J. Cole, Tool and Stevie Nicks; the 2021 festival was cancelled at the last minute due to adverse weather and flooding on the site.
Early Access On Sale beginning Thursday, January 12 at 10 am (CT), exclusively via www.bonnaroo.com/tickets; sign-ups are available now. A public on-sale will follow if tickets remain. Options include general admission (4-Day), GA+ (4-Day), VIP (4-Day), platinum (4-Day), along with a limited range of 1-Day tickets (including general admission, GA+, VIP, and platinum), General Admission Camping & Parking, premium and pre-pitched glamping options, and more.
According to the announcement, Bonnaroo’s general admission tickets include over 150 performances on more than 10 stages, access to the entire campground, food for purchase from over 150 vendors (including vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options), bars, concessions, free water stations, and more amenities throughout the park and campground. GA+ tickets include all of the above along with unlimited access to the “Centeroo GA+ Lounge,” with relaxed seating, air-conditioned restrooms, and concierge to assist with all festival needs; a full-service bar, a dedicated premium entrance lane at both gates into Centeroo, and more. VIP and Platinum guests will enjoy a further number of exclusive upgrades, including dedicated close-in and on-field viewing areas; unlimited access to VIP and Platinum Lounges; express lanes at the Festival Store, commemorative festival gifts, and more.
A wide range of Camping & Parking options will be available, including Primitive Car Camping, Glamping, RVs, Backstage Camping, Accessible Camping, Groop Camping, Community Camping, and more. Premium Outeroo Camping Accommodations include pre-pitched Souvenir Tents, cool and comfortable Darkroom Tents, weatherproof Luxury Bell Tents, and spacious 2-person Wood Frame Safari Tents for the ultimate Bonnaroo camping experience. Premium “Power RV” slips are also available. Day Parking will be available for ticketholders not camping. For details, please visit www.bonnaroo.com/accommodations.
Hulu will return as the official streaming destination of Bonnaroo, including special footage and behind-the-scenes looks will also be available.
Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival is supported by Verizon, Toyota, PayPal, Allegiant, Corona Extra and Hulu.
THE COMPLETE BONNAROO 2023 LINEUP IS BELOW:
THURSDAY, JUNE 15
Zeds Dead
Liquid Stranger
070 Shake
Abraham Alexander
Big Freedia
Briscoe
Celisse
Cimafunk
CVC
Daily Bread
Dehd
Diarrhea Planet
Elephant Heart
Ezra Furman
JP Saxe
Mersiv
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Neighbor
Petey
Suki Waterhouse
FRIDAY, JUNE 16
Kendrick Lamar
Baby Keem
Vulfpeck
GRiZ
Portugal. The Man
Noah Kahan
Subtronics
Three 6 Mafia
Fleet Foxes
AFI
Sylvan Esso
Rina Sawayama
Charley Crockett
Morgan Wade
Alex G
MUNA
Diesel
Destroy Lonely
The Midnight
Knocked Loose
Matt Maeson
Peekaboo
black midi
Apashe
Emo Nite
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Madison Cunningham
Sampa the Great
Boogie T b2b Dirt Monkey b2b SubDocta
Maddy O’Neal
Jupiter and Okwess
NotLö
SATURDAY, JUNE 17
Odesza
Lil Nas X
Tyler Childers
My Morning Jacket
Louis the Child
Korn
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
JID
Sheryl Crow
STS9
Sofi Tukker
Big Wild
The Band Camino
Jenny Lewis
Yung Gravy
Remi Wolf
Bob Moses
Cory Wong
Ken Carson
Elderbrook
Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness
Colony House
Walker & Royce
Devon Gilfillian
The Beths
Danielle Ponder
Giolì & Assia
Thee Sacred Souls
Night Tales
SuperJam
SUNDAY, JUNE 18
Foo Fighters
Paramore
Marcus Mumford
The Revivalists
Alesso
Pixies
girl in red
Umphrey’s McGee
Rebelution
Jacob Collier
Hippo Campus
Jauz
Peach Pit
Franz Ferdinand
Men I Trust
MK
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors
Amber Mark
Wax Motif
Kip Moore
Makaya McCraven
Sammy Rae & The Friends
Hermanos Gutiérrez
Paris Jackson
Rome In Silver