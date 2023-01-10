Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Odesza Headline 2023 Bonnaroo Festival

Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar, Odesza, Paramore, Lil Nas X and others are the top-billed acts for the 2023 Bonnaroo Festival & Arts Festival, taking place June 15-18, 2023 on the Bonnaroo Farm, 60 miles southeast of Nashville in Manchester, Tenn.

Performances will take place across more than 10 stages “around the clock,” according to the announcement. Artists also include Baby Keem, Tyler Childers, Vulfpeck, Marcus Mumford, My Morning Jacket, GRiZ, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Portugal. The Man, Korn, Louis the Child, Zeds Dead, Alesso, Subtronics, Three 6 Mafia, J.I.D., The Revivalists, Pixies, Girl In Red, Fleet Foxes, and more. The legendary Bonnaroo Superjam will take place on Saturday, June 17, with more details to come. The complete Bonnaroo 2023 lineup is below.

The performance marks the second announced non-tribute performance by Foo Fighters since the sudden death of drummer Taylor Hawkins last March; the band announced earlier Tuesday that it will be headlining the Boston Calling festival in May. The group played a pair of tribute concerts to Hawkins in the fall, with a series of guest drummers; in a New Year’s Eve message on social media, founder Dave Grohl wrote, “We know that you, the fans, meant as much to Taylor as he meant to you. And we know that when we see you again — and we will soon — he’ll be there in spirit with all of us every night.” The drummer for the band’s Bonnaroo performance has not been announced; it seems likely the group will be touring around the festival.

Last year’s Bonnaroo was headlined by J. Cole, Tool and Stevie Nicks; the 2021 festival was cancelled at the last minute due to adverse weather and flooding on the site.

Early Access On Sale beginning Thursday, January 12 at 10 am (CT), exclusively via www.bonnaroo.com/tickets; sign-ups are available now. A public on-sale will follow if tickets remain. Options include general admission (4-Day), GA+ (4-Day), VIP (4-Day), platinum (4-Day), along with a limited range of 1-Day tickets (including general admission, GA+, VIP, and platinum), General Admission Camping & Parking, premium and pre-pitched glamping options, and more.

According to the announcement, Bonnaroo’s general admission tickets include over 150 performances on more than 10 stages, access to the entire campground, food for purchase from over 150 vendors (including vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options), bars, concessions, free water stations, and more amenities throughout the park and campground. GA+ tickets include all of the above along with unlimited access to the “Centeroo GA+ Lounge,” with relaxed seating, air-conditioned restrooms, and concierge to assist with all festival needs; a full-service bar, a dedicated premium entrance lane at both gates into Centeroo, and more. VIP and Platinum guests will enjoy a further number of exclusive upgrades, including dedicated close-in and on-field viewing areas; unlimited access to VIP and Platinum Lounges; express lanes at the Festival Store, commemorative festival gifts, and more.

A wide range of Camping & Parking options will be available, including Primitive Car Camping, Glamping, RVs, Backstage Camping, Accessible Camping, Groop Camping, Community Camping, and more. Premium Outeroo Camping Accommodations include pre-pitched Souvenir Tents, cool and comfortable Darkroom Tents, weatherproof Luxury Bell Tents, and spacious 2-person Wood Frame Safari Tents for the ultimate Bonnaroo camping experience. Premium “Power RV” slips are also available. Day Parking will be available for ticketholders not camping. For details, please visit www.bonnaroo.com/accommodations.

Hulu will return as the official streaming destination of Bonnaroo, including special footage and behind-the-scenes looks will also be available.

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival is supported by Verizon, Toyota, PayPal, Allegiant, Corona Extra and Hulu.

THE COMPLETE BONNAROO 2023 LINEUP IS BELOW:

THURSDAY, JUNE 15

Zeds Dead

Liquid Stranger

070 Shake

Abraham Alexander

Big Freedia

Briscoe

Celisse

Cimafunk

CVC

Daily Bread

Dehd

Diarrhea Planet

Elephant Heart

Ezra Furman

JP Saxe

Mersiv

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Neighbor

Petey

Suki Waterhouse

FRIDAY, JUNE 16

Kendrick Lamar

Baby Keem

Vulfpeck

GRiZ

Portugal. The Man

Noah Kahan

Subtronics

Three 6 Mafia

Fleet Foxes

AFI

Sylvan Esso

Rina Sawayama

Charley Crockett

Morgan Wade

Alex G

MUNA

Diesel

Destroy Lonely

The Midnight

Knocked Loose

Matt Maeson

Peekaboo

black midi

Apashe

Emo Nite

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Madison Cunningham

Sampa the Great

Boogie T b2b Dirt Monkey b2b SubDocta

Maddy O’Neal

Jupiter and Okwess

NotLö

SATURDAY, JUNE 17

Odesza

Lil Nas X

Tyler Childers

My Morning Jacket

Louis the Child

Korn

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

JID

Sheryl Crow

STS9

Sofi Tukker

Big Wild

The Band Camino

Jenny Lewis

Yung Gravy

Remi Wolf

Bob Moses

Cory Wong

Ken Carson

Elderbrook

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

Colony House

Walker & Royce

Devon Gilfillian

The Beths

Danielle Ponder

Giolì & Assia

Thee Sacred Souls

Night Tales

SuperJam

SUNDAY, JUNE 18

Foo Fighters

Paramore

Marcus Mumford

The Revivalists

Alesso

Pixies

girl in red

Umphrey’s McGee

Rebelution

Jacob Collier

Hippo Campus

Jauz

Peach Pit

Franz Ferdinand

Men I Trust

MK

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors

Amber Mark

Wax Motif

Kip Moore

Makaya McCraven

Sammy Rae & The Friends

Hermanos Gutiérrez

Paris Jackson

Rome In Silver