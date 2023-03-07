Kendrick Lamar, Lana Del Rey, Foo Fighters to Headline Outside Lands 2023

Outside Lands returns to San Fransico’s Golden Gate Park this summer for three days of performances from headliners Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Lana Del Rey, the 1975, Odesza, Megan Thee Stallion, Zedd, Janelle Monáe, Maggie Rogers and Fisher.

Starting August 11, the festival will additionally welcome J.I.D, Lil Yachty, Father John Misty, Cigarettes After Sex, Orville Peck, Willow, Beabadobee, Cuco, Alvvays, aespa, and numerous other acts to take the stage. See the full lineup below.

Local restaurants, wineries and breweries will also be showcased along with programming from Outsider Art, GastroMagic, Cocktail Magic and Grass Lands, “the first curated cannabis experience at a major American music festival,” according to a press release.

“​​When we started Outside Lands back in 2008, we had a vision to create a unique festival experience that had never been done before,” commented Allen Scott, co-founder of Outside Lands and president of concerts and festivals at Another Planet Entertainment. “Fifteen years later, Outside Lands continues to be a bright spot for the city of San Francisco and pushes boundaries in music, food, drink, art and cannabis programming, as well as providing space for environmental and social initiatives. The festival celebrates everything we love about the Bay Area’s rich cultural history.”

Three-day tickets go on sale March 8 at 10 a.m. PT with GA tickets priced at $499. This year’s ticket options include a general admission plus tier (GA+) starting at $674, which offers festival-goers expedited entry and access to a lounge with bathrooms, refillable water stations and complimentary soft drinks, plus a full-service bar and food for purchase.

VIP and Golden Gate Club tickets are also available, along with a range of payment plans. See here for more info.