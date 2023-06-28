Kelly Clarkson Says ‘I Have a Bad Vibe’ With ‘Since U Been Gone’ After Being Lied to About the Songwriting: ‘I Looked Like a Fool’

Kelly Clarkson appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” and clarified the tension behind the making of her hit single “Since U Been Gone,” which still carries a “bad vibe” for her to this day. Clarkson was asked by host Andy Cohen to respond to a revelation in Clive Davis’ memoir in which the mega-producer claimed he had to force Clarkson to record “Since U Been Gone.”

“Let’s give some backstory,” Clarkson said. “I was lied to, and they told me there are these producers who want to work with you and there’s this song. It had dummy lyrics. They didn’t have lyrics in. They said they wanted me to work with it. I was told to write to the song.”

“They flew me to Sweden,” Clarkson continued. “I get there and these two people [producers Max Martin and Dr. Luke] were not told I was writing to it and already had it written. I looked like a fool. The label had told me something completely different. That’s a red flag. Why lie to me like that? I don’t like the lying. Thats why I have a bad vibe with that song. It’s interesting facts that people like to leave out.”

While the making of “Since U Been Gone” still does not sit right with Clarkson, that has never stopped her from performing the song during concerts.

“It’s fine as hell to sing,” Clarkson said. “I am such a great compartmentalizer and can put that aside and sing the hell out of it on tour. I would never not do that.”

“Since U Been Gone” was the lead single from Clarkson’s second studio album, “Breakaway.” The track won Clarkson the Grammy for best female pop vocal performance and is regarded as one of the definitive pop anthems of the 2000s.