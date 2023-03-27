Kelly Clarkson Announces ‘Chemistry’ Las Vegas Residency

Kelly Clarkson has announced that she will headline an exclusive Las Vegas engagement called “Chemistry…an Intimate Night With Kelly Clarkson,” opening Friday, July 28, 2023 at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino (formerly Zappos Theater). The evening is described as “an intimate music experience that spans her two-decade long catalog of award-winning hits.” See Variety‘s cover story on Clarkson here.

“I am so excited for these shows and couldn’t think of a better place to get back on stage than Las Vegas! The crowds in Vegas are such an amazing collection of people that simply want to have a great time and that’s what we’re going to do!” said Clarkson. “So many of my musical idols have had, and still have, incredible residencies on The Strip, and I’m so excited to create my own!”

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, March 31 at 10 a.m. PT. Artist fans will have access to a presale beginning Tuesday, March 28 at 12 p.m. PT. Citi is the official presale card of Kelly’s exclusive Las Vegas engagement at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, March 28 at 10 a.m. PT until Thursday, March 30 at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program, and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale from Wednesday, March 29 at 10 a.m. PT until Thursday, March 30 at 10 p.m. PT.

The 10 performances going on sale are:

July 2023: 28, 29

August 2023: 2, 4, 5, 9, 11, 12, 18, 19