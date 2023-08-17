Kellie Pickler Opens Up About Husband Kyle Jacobs’ Death in Message to Fans: ‘The Darkest Time in My Life’

Kellie Pickler has shared a tribute to her husband, songwriter Kyle Jacobs, who died by suicide at the couple’s home in Nashville, Tenn., on Feb. 17.

“One of the most beautiful lessons my husband taught me was in a moment of a crisis, if you don’t know what to do, ‘do nothing, just be still.’ I have chosen to heed his advice,” Pickler said in a statement to People magazine. “Thank you to my family, friends and supporters, for the countless letters, calls and messages that you have sent my way.”

The country star continued, “It has truly touched my soul and it’s helping me get through the darkest time in my life. As many of you have told me, you are all in my prayers. I am planning an intimate memorial for my husband, which will happen later this fall, that is what Kyle would have wanted.”

This is Pickler’s first statement since Jacobs’ death. The couple began dating in 2008 before marrying in 2011.

According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, a 911 call was received at 1:21 p.m. on Feb. 17. “Mr. Jacobs’ wife, Kellie Pickler, reported that she awoke a short time earlier, did not see her husband and began looking for him. After she and her personal assistant were unable to open the door to the upstairs bedroom/office, the assistant telephoned 911.”

Jacobs was found “deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in an upstairs bedroom/office.”

As a country songwriter, Jacobs was known for co-writing Garth Brooks’ No. 1 song “More Than a Memory” and Tim McGraw’s “Still.” Collaborating with Lee Brice, Jacobs produced four No. 1 country singles including, “Hard to Love,” “I Drive Your Truck,” “Drinking Class” and “Rumor.” Jacobs collaborated with his wife, as well as Kelly Clarkson, Scotty McCreery and Darius Rucker.

In 2010, Pickler finished in sixth place on “American Idol.” She has released four albums, “Small Town Girl,” “Kellie Pickler,” “100 Proof” and “The Woman I Am.”

If you or anyone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources.