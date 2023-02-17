Kellie Pickler’s Husband Kyle Jacobs Identified as Man Found Dead at Singer’s House

Kellie Pickler’s husband, songwriter Kyle Jacobs, was found dead in an apparent suicide at the singer’s home in Nashville, Tenn. on Friday. He was 49.

According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, they “received a 911 call at 1:21 p.m. Friday from a home on Sneed Road in the police department’s West Precinct. Officers and Nashville Fire Department personnel responded and located resident Kyle Jacobs, 49, deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in an upstairs bedroom/office. His death is being investigated as an apparent suicide. Mr. Jacobs’ wife, Kellie Pickler, reported that she awoke a short time earlier, did not see her husband, and began looking for him. After she and her personal assistant were unable to open the door to the upstairs bedroom/office, the assistant telephoned 911.”

Jacobs and Pickler eloped in 2011. In 2015, they starred in a CMT reality show about their relationship, titled “I Love Kellie Pickler.”

Pickler finished in sixth place on “American Idol” in 2010, and went on to release four albums. During his career as a songwriter, Jacobs co-wrote Garth Brooks’ No. 1 song “More Than a Memory” as well as Tim McGraw’s “Still.” He also produced four No. 1 country airplay singles for Lee Brice: “Hard to Love,” “I Drive Your Truck,” “Drinking Class” and “Rumor.” Jacobs also collaborated often with Pickler, Kelly Clarkson, Scotty McCreery and Darius Rucker.

If you or anyone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources.