Karol G Plots First U.S. Stadium Tour in Support of ‘Mañana Será Bonito’

Karol G is hitting the road for her first-ever stadium trek across the United States supporting her chart-topping album, “Mañana Será Bonito.” Produced by Live Nation, the six-date tour is set to begin on Aug. 11 at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium and will hit Pasadena, Miami, Houston and Dallas with an end date of Sept. 7 at the Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

“Mañana Será Bonito” made history on the Billboard 200 earlier this year as the first all-Spanish-language record by a female artist to hit No. 1. The 17-song collection — which makes the most of pop, rock, reggaeton, regional Mexican and electronica — is also the Colombian artist’s first leader on the Billboard 200.

The “Mañana Será Bonito Tour” follows Karol’s “$trip Love Tour” — her biggest tour to date — which officially wrapped last November. The “Provenza” singer has also played a few shows in Latin America in between, including three back-to-back dates at the Hiram Bithorn Stadium in Puerto Rico, and most recently made her SNL debut performing her album opener “Mientras Me Curo Del Cora” and the Finneas-produced “Tus Gafitas.”

Registration for the Verified Fan sale will be open today through April 30 at 11:59 p.m. ET, with the presale starting on May 3. Limited general tickets will be sold starting May 5 at 12 p.m. via Ticketmaster.com while supplies last.

MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO TOUR DATES:

Fri Aug 11 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

Fri Aug 18 – Pasadena, CA – Rose Bowl

Fri Aug 25 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium

Tue Aug 29 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

Sat Sep 02 – Dallas, TX – Cotton Bowl

Thu Sep 07 – East Rutherford, NJ – Metlife Stadium