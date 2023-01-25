Karol G Declares ‘Mañana Será Bonito’ — With Help From Some Cute Kids — in New Album Announcement

Karol G has unveiled her upcoming fourth studio album will be called “Mañana Será Bonito” (Tomorrow Will Be Beautiful) and is set to arrive “soon.”

The news arrived alongside a colorful teaser trailer where in the caption the Colombian superstar wrote: “Finally!!!! Finally!!! Today I announce the project that I’ve dedicated so much love and time to. All I know is that for me and for everyone, Mañana Será Bonito (Tomorrow Will Be Beautiful).”

In the clip, Karol appears sitting in a red car in her native city of Medellín when a multi-colored handwritten note falls on her windshield reading, “If you’re sad, call me.” The singer calls the helpline, which is run by a team of children, and one of them gleefully picks up the call. The little boy gives the chart-topper a few different options to help her feel better: write a letter to Santa Claus asking him for some coal to make carne asada (steak), perform at a show, or record her own version of Anuel AA, Myke Towers, and Nio Garcia’s “La Jeepeta.”

“The important thing is that ‘Mañana Será Bonito,’” he says, ending the call.

“Mañana Será Bonito” will be the follow-up to her chart-topping, Grammy-nominated 2021 set, “KG0516.”

In April, Karol released the highly esteemed “Provenza,” which was crowned one of the most-streamed songs of the year (boasting over 200 million streams in the U.S. alone) and peaked at No. 25 on Billboard’s Hot 100. The song itself became an emblem of the lively Colombian neighborhood it’s named after and the song’s summer-themed visualizer contributed to the Latin popstar becoming Vevo’s most-viewed artist globally and is the platform’s most-viewed video of 2022. She later released “Gatúbela,” featuring ex-Plan B member Maldy, and in November, she dropped “Cairo.”

Her 2022 $trip Love Tour, her biggest trek to date, took the title for the highest-grossing tour by a female Latin artist. “It’s super heavy work if I’m being honest,” she told Variety back in October. “These stadiums are much larger, you have more show time, more music and I’m going to be super honest: I get on stage and I quite literally cannot contain my energy, I let myself go completely and sometimes too much.”