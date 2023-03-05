Karol G’s ‘Mañana Será Bonito’ Makes Latin Music History With Launch to No. 1

Karol G’s deeply introspective “Mañana Será Bonito” has made a historic entrance on the albums chart as the first all-Spanish-language record by a female artist to hit No. 1. The collection — which spans pop, rock, reggaeton, Mexican music and electronica — is also the Colombian artist’s first leader on the Billboard 200.

All four of Karol’s studio albums have charted on the all-genre Billboard 200, though “Mañana” is the first to enter the top 10 of the list. Before this, Karol’s highest charting effort was her last 2021 record, “KG0516,” which reached a peak of No. 20. Only two other all-Spanish albums have previously led the list, both were by reggaeton titan Bad Bunny (“Un Verano Sin Ti” in 2022 and “El Ultimo Tour del Mundo” in 2020).

The set is also the first female-led Latin album to reach No. 1 on the albums chart since Selena Quintanilla posthumously released “Dreaming of You,” a blend of both Spanish and English tracks, which ruled the chart for a week in 1995.

Following its Feb. 24 debut, “Mañana” enters the chart with the equivalent of 94,000 sales in the United States, according to data by Luminate via Billboard. Of that sum, the album logged 119 million on-demand streams for its songs, marking the biggest streaming week ever for a Latin album by a woman. The 17-song set included previously released singles “Mamiii” with Becky G, “Provenza” and “Gatúbela,” with Maldy — all of which charted in the top 40 of the Hot 100.

“Mañana” also included buzzy guest verses from Shakira on the anthemic post-breakup track “TQG,” which was released with a music video that starred both of the singers and is currently No. 1 on YouTube’s trending music list.

Speaking of the collaboration, Karol previously told Variety: “[Shakira] told me: ‘This is my way of sharing what I’ve lived through. I don’t talk about it in interviews — art is how I express myself as a woman.’ I was like, ‘Let me roll up my sleeves, and we’ll go at it together.’”

Also new in the top 10 of the albums chart this week is Gorillaz’s “Cracker Island,” which enters at No. 3 as their sixth top 10-charting album. With A-list features from such artists as Bad Bunny, Stevie Nicks, Beck, Tame Impala and Thundercat, “Cracker Island” enters with 64,500 units earned and of that sum, album sales comprised 48,500 as the top-selling album of the week.

Yeat’s “AfterLyfe” also debuts on the chart at No. 4 (55,000 units earned) as the rapper’s third top 10 album, while Don Toliver lands at No. 8 following the arrival of “Love Sick” (40,500 units).

With “Mañana” entering the ring, SZA’s “SOS” (87,000 units) slips to No. 2 after dominating the chart for 10 nonconsecutive weeks. Meanwhile, a string of former No. 1s fill out the pinnacle: Swift’s “Midnights” at No. 5 (48,000 units); Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” at No. 6 (46,000 units); Metro Boomin’s “Heroes & Villains” is at No. 7 (42,000 units) and the Weeknd’s “Starboy” returns to the top 10 at No. 9 (40,00 units) following the release of an Ariana Grande-featuring “Die for You” remix.

And while one all-Spanish language leads the list, the top Spanish-language album of 2022, Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” (38,000 units), rounds it out at No. 10.