Karol G Rings in ‘Bichota Season’ With Surprise Album Announcement

Karol G is celebrating the launch of her first stadium tour across the United States with the release of a new surprise album titled “Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season),” set to arrive on streaming platforms the same day her trek starts on Aug. 11.

News of “Bichota Season” was revealed with a 30-second video trailer starring the pink-haired Colombian singer who, over a hard-hitting beat, draws her new album’s artwork using grains of pink and black salt. Towards the end of the clip, a voice ebulliently announces the start of “Bichota Season.”

In the caption of the teaser on Instagram, Karol wrote: “…this tour would not be the same without the end of this story,” alongside a note to pre-save the album with the link that appears in her bio. The album will be her second of the year, following the February release of “Mañana Será Bonito.”

Karol previously released the single “S91,” an EDM-infused track produced by Ovy on the Drums, with a matching music video directed by Pedro Artola. The video, which has since amassed over 30 million views on YouTube, teased “Bichota Season” with the message that it would be arriving soon though the news of the incoming album remained unclear seeing that “Bichota” is a trademark Karol has used for the past several years.

The single was released under Bichota Records LLC, Karol’s new imprint under an exclusive license to Interscope Records which she signed with shortly after the chart-topping release of “Mañana Será Bonito,” earlier this year.

“‘Mañana Será Bonito,’ marked a new era for me that came with many unforgettable milestones,” Karol shared at the time of her signing was announced. “I’m continuously amazed at the support my fans give me, which motivates me to deliver the best of me, and I’m certain that this partnership with Interscope and their incredible team will help us continue building and making history. I’m thrilled to see what’s to come.”

“Mañana Será Bonito” made history on the Billboard 200 earlier this year as the first all-Spanish-language record by a female artist to hit No. 1. The 17-song collection — which makes the most of pop, rock, reggaeton, regional Mexican and electronica — is also the artist’s first leader on the Billboard 200.

“Bichota Season” will drop on the same day that Karol will launch her first-ever stadium trek across the U.S. Produced by Live Nation, the six-date tour is set to begin on Aug. 11 at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium and will hit Pasadena, Miami, Houston and Dallas with an end date of Sept. 7 at the Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.