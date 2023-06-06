Music Industry Moves: Karol G Teams With Interscope Records

On the heels of achieving the biggest debut for an all-Spanish-language album by a female Latin artist, Karol G has signed a new deal with Interscope Records. The move sees her exit from Universal Music Latino but reinforces a seven-year-long partnership with parent company Universal Music Group.

“Our partnership with Karol and her team dates back to the beginning of her career, and it has been a thrilling journey filled with incredible music,” said Sir Lucian Grainge, chairman and chief executive officer of UMG. “She is simply one of the most exciting artists in popular music today and we’re honored she has chosen to deepen her partnership with UMG for many more years to come.”

Karol is set to tour stadiums across the United States later this year in support of “Mañana Será Bonito,” the chart-topping LP that debuted at the top of the Billboard 200. The set made a historic entrance on the list as the first all-Spanish-language record by a female artist to hit No. 1. All four of Karol’s studio albums have entered the charts, though “Mañana” was the Colombian singer-songwriter’s first to enter the top 10 of the list.

“ ‘Mañana Será Bonito,’ marked a new era for me that came with many unforgettable milestones,” Karol shared. “I’m continuously amazed at the support my fans give me, which motivates me to deliver the best of me, and I’m certain that this partnership with Interscope and their incredible team will help us continue building and making history. I’m thrilled to see what’s to come.”

“Karol G is without a doubt one of the most powerful, creative and dynamic artists in the world,” said John Janick, chairman and CEO of Interscope Geffen A&M Records. “We are thrilled to welcome her into the IGA family and look forward to working with her and her team on the next phase of her incredible career.”

Added Karol’s manager, Noah Assad, “John, Nir and the entire team at Interscope have built the only platform of its kind which will enable Karol to serve her current fanbase while continuing to grow her audience around the world. We’re excited to get started with everyone at Interscope.”

Interscope’s Executive Vice President Nir Seroussi, who oversees the company’s Miami operation, also comments: “Karol is one of the most talented, driven and astute artists with whom I’ve ever worked. She brings with her a world-class team in Noah Assad, Jessica Giraldo and Raymond Acosta, and we look forward to working with them to build upon Karol’s global legacy as an artist.”

Pictured above (L-R): Sir Lucian Grainge, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Universal Music Group; Karol G; John Janick, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Interscope Geffen A&M Records; Nir Seroussi, Executive Vice President, Interscope Records

+ Warner Chappell Music’s Steve Butler has been named head of legal and business affairs for North America, overseeing the music publisher’s U.S. (this includes Nashville and U.S. Latin) and Canadian markets. Butler will continue to report to Peter Rosenthal, WCM’s executive VP, global head of legal and business affairs.

Butler has worked within the WCM legal and business affairs team for more than a decade, starting as VP before being promoted to senior VP. During his time at WCM, he’s negotiated, closed, and managed deals with a range of high-profile songwriters and artists across multiple genres, as well as overseen acquisitions – including the publisher’s purchase of David Bowie’s music catalog in early 2022.

Said Butler, “I love working across genres and getting to collaborate with our A&R teams here in the U.S. and around the world. During my time at WCM, I’ve had the opportunity to work on deals with a range of talent, from Dan + Shay and Thomas Rhett to MAG and Marco Antonio Solís to Anderson .Paak and Kaleo to David Bowie. I look forward to continuing to partner with Guy, Carianne, Peter, and the entire team to add even more exceptional songwriters to our roster.”