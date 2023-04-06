Karol G Calls Out GQ Mexico for ‘Disrespectful’ Magazine Cover: ‘My Face Does Not Look Like This’

Karol G is not happy with her portrayal on GQ Mexico’s latest magazine cover. The Colombian star took to social media to share that she felt the photo used was “disrespectful” and a misleading depiction of the way her body and face naturally looks.

In a post uploaded to Instagram on Thursday morning, Karol shared a photo of her bare face with the second slide being GQ Mexico’s magazine cover. She claims her face and body were heavily edited without her approval.

“Today my GQ magazine cover was made public, a cover with an image that does not represent me,” Karol wrote in the caption. “My face doesn’t look like that, my body doesn’t look like that and I feel very happy and comfortable with how I look naturally.”

She went on to explain that although she appreciated the opportunity, as she is up for GQ’s Global Creativity Awards, she was upset with the number of edits that had been made to her photo. She additionally said that she had been able to oversee the edits to the photos, but the magazine “didn’t do anything about it, as if to look good I needed all those changes,” she added.

“It’s disrespectful to me,” she wrote. “It’s to the women that every day we wake up looking to feel comfortable with ourselves despite society’s stereotypes.”

Karol is fresh off the historic launch of her album “Mañana Será Bonito,” whose lyrics are synonymous with feelings of self-love and empowerment. She’s also previously made headlines for clapping back at body shamers online who have criticized her choice to leave her photos unedited.

“Why try to make my body look different if that’s the way it is?” she said in an Instagram comment back in February.

The GQ interview was originally published in English and was re-published in GQ Mexico as a part of the brand’s inaugural Global Creativity Awards where Karol is the only Latina up for the honor among Tim Cook, Donald Glover, Yohji Yamamoto and others.