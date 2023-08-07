Kanye West Raps at Travis Scott’s Rome Concert in First Performance Since Antisemitic Comments

Kanye West made a surprise appearance at Travis Scott’s Circus Maximus concert in Rome on Monday night.

The show marked West’s first live performance since his spate of antisemitic remarks, which began in October 2022.

During his performance of his new album “Utopia,” Scott welcomed West to the stage to rap “Praise God” and “Can’t Tell Me Nothing.”

“There is no ‘Utopia’ without Kanye West. There is no Travis Scott without Kanye West,” Scott said. “There is no Rome without Kanye West. Make some noise for Ye.”

West’s antisemitic remarks last fall were widely condemned by Jewish organizations, including the Anti-Defamation League. The rapper also faced suspensions on social media for his antisemitic comments, though his account was recently reinstated on the Elon Musk-owned X, formerly known as Twitter.

West was also dropped by several major partnerships, including Adidas, Balenciaga and Gap. In October, he responded to losing these brand deals. “Ari Emanuel. I lost 2 billion dollars in one day. And I’m still alive. This is love speech. I still love you. God still loves you. The money is not who I am. The people is who I am,” he wrote on Instagram, referring to Endeavor CEO Emanuel, who had publicly urged companies to stop doing business with West.

West’s last live performance occured in February 2022 in Miami during a launch event for his album “Donda 2.” Several artists joined him at the show, including DaBaby, who faced backlash in 2021 after making homophobic remarks, and Marilyn Manson, who has a series of sexual misconduct lawsuits against him.