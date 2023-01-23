Kali Uchis to Release New Album ‘Red Moon in Venus’ in March, Plots North American Tour

After teasing the release of two albums this year — one in English and the other in Spanish — Kali Uchis has confirmed her English-language album “Red Moon In Venus” is slated for arrival on March 3 via Geffen Records. The bilingual pop star also unveiled a 20-date headlining trek across North America this spring.

“Love is the message,” Uchis said in a statement about the new project. “’Red Moon In Venus’ is a timeless, burning expression of desire, heartbreak, faith, and honesty, reflecting the divine femininity of the moon and Venus. The moon and Venus work together to make key aspects of love and domestic life work well. This body of work represents all levels of love—releasing people with love, drawing love into your life and self-love. It’s believed by many astrologers that the blood moon can send your emotions into a spin, and that’s what I felt represented this body of work best.”

Produced by Live Nation, the tour will have stops at New York’s Radio City Music Hall, Chicago’s Aragon Ballroom, Washington D.C.’s Anthem and more. These dates are on top of the string of festivals Uchis is set to perform this year, including Coachella, and Lollapalooza in Chile, Argentina and Brazil, in addition to Estéreo Picnic in Colombia.

General on-sale for the North American tour begins Jan. 26 at 10 a.m. local time at kaliuchis.com.

Prior to this announcement, Uchis released the sultry single “I Wish You Roses,” which arrived alongside a flowery visual treatment.

“This song is about being able to release people with love,” Uchis said in a previous statement. “It could be a friend, a lover, or someone else, but the point is to celebrate releasing people from your life without being resentful or bitter.”

“Red Moon In Venus” is described in a press release as a blend of “soul, R&B, pop, música urbana and more experimental textures,” and stems from Uchis’ goal to “create an album that felt timeless, one that can be enjoyed any time and any place and will remain meaningful throughout the years to her and her fans.”

Uchis’ last album was 2020’s “Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios),” which unearthed the Spanglish pop radio hit “Telepatía.” In September, Uchis released her first solo single since 2020 called “La Única,” and followed up with “No Hay Ley.” Before that, she covered Stan Getz and Joao Gilberto’s 1959 song “Desafinado” for the Jack Antonoff-produced “Minions: The Rise of Gru” soundtrack.

Kali Uchis Tour Dates

(*with support from Raye)

March 17—Santiago, CL—Lollapalooza Chile

March 19—Buenos Aires, AR—Lollapalooza Argentina

March 24— São Paulo, BR—Lollapalooza Brazil

March 26—Bogotá, CO—Estéreo Picnic

April 16 & 23—Indio, CA—Coachella

April 25—Austin, TX—Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park*

April 26—Houston, TX—713 Music Hall*

April 27—Irving, TX—The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*

April 30—Miami, FL— FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park*

May 1—Orlando, FL—Hard Rock Live Orlando*

May 2—Atlanta, GA—Coca-Cola Roxy*

May 4—New York, NY—Radio City Music Hall*

May 7—Philadelphia, PA—The Met Philadelphia*

May 9—Washington, D.C.—The Anthem*

May 10—Boston, MA—MGM Music Hall at Fenway*

May 12—Toronto, ON—Coca-Cola Coliseum*

May 14— Detroit, MI—The Fillmore*

May 16—Chicago, IL—Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom*

May 18—Denver, CO—Fillmore Auditorium*

May 21—Portland, OR—Keller Auditorium*

May 23—Vancouver, BC—UBC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre*

May 24—Seattle, WA—WAMU Theater*

May 26—San Francisco, CA—Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

May 28—Las Vegas, NV—The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

May 30—Phoenix, AZ—Arizona Financial Theatre