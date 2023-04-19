Kacey Musgraves, Maren Morris, Jason Isbell, Margo Price, Dozens More Nashville Musicians Call for ‘Common Sense Gun Safety Legislation’

Emmylou Harris, Sheryl Crow, Amy Grant, Kacey Musgraves, Jason Isbell, Maren Morris, Margo Price, Mickey Guyton, Kelsea Ballerini and dozens of other top Nashville musicians are calling for the Tennessee General Assembly to pass “common sense gun safety legislation” before lawmakers end their session a few days from now, according to a report in the Tennessean. (A complete list of signees is below.)
The letter calls for extreme risk protection laws and legislation strengthening requirements around secure storage of firearms. The letter was drafted after of the deadly Covenant School shooting last month, in which three adults and three nine-year-old children were killed. It was the 19 th shooting at a school or university in 2023 alone — one of hundreds of mass shootings in a country with a government that, largely due to Republican obstruction, refuses to pass more-thorough gun-control laws.
“Gun violence in Tennessee is not inevitable,” the group said. “We are not hopeless, and we will not accept inaction. This does not have to be our normal and we ask that you stand with us! We know that gun safety laws work. Policies like extreme risk protection laws and secure storage of firearms can save lives. And we ask that you keep your session open until these policies are put into place.”
The letter was delivered to state lawmakers by a group of artists including Crow, Grant, Ruby Amanfu and Will Hoge, who spoke with House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) and others.
“We need to put the safety of our children above politics and special interests,” the group said in their letter. “We appreciate Governor Lee taking steps towards creating a safer community against gun violence, however we believe these are only the first steps in improving the safety for our children and Tennesseans. It’s time for you to pass effective measures that will keep guns out of dangerous hands before the shooting starts.”
State governor Bill Lee last week implored lawmakers to pass an extreme risk law, an emergency court action that allows law enforcement to temporarily confiscate weapons from anyone deemed a risk to themselves or others. New polling shows strong bipartisan support in Tennessee for extreme risk laws, which are often referred to as “red flag” laws.
“Anything that’s pushed to a later agenda just loses momentum,” Grant said. “There’s too much pain to lose momentum.”
The letter was signed by:
Allison Moorer
Allison Russell
Amy Grant
Ben Folds
Ben Rector
Brandy Clark
Brittany Howard
Brittney Spencer
Charlie Worsham
Devon Gilfillian
Drew & Ellie Holcomb
Emmylou Harris
Gabe Simon
Hayes Carll
Jason Isbell
Jars of Clay
Jess Ray
Jimi Westbrook
John Tibbs
Kacey Musgraves
Karen Fairchild
Kelsea Ballerini
Kelsey Waldon
Ketch Secor
Langhorn Slim
Leah Blevins
Lola Kirke
Lucie Silvas
Lucinda Williams
Lydia Luce
Madeline Edwards
Maggie Rose
Margaret Becker
Margo Price
Maren Morris
Martina McBride
Mat Kearney
Matt Maher
Maxi Diaz
Michelle Branch
Mickey Guyton
Miko Marks
Nick Howard
Patrick Carney
Paul McDonald
Rodney Crowell
Ron Pope
Ruby Amanfu
Ruston Kelly
Ryan Hurd
Sarah Buxton
Sarah Jarosz
Shane McAnally
Sheryl Crow
Sierra Hull
Sista Strings
Sixpence None the Richer
The Brook & the Bluff
The Cadillac Three
The Wood Brothers
TJ Osborne
Will Hoge