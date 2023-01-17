Just Like Heaven Lineup Features Yeah Yeah Yeahs, MGMT, Future Islands and More Indie Sleaze

Indie sleaze is back in bloom, as Yeah Yeah Yeahs, MGMT and Future Islands lead the 2023 lineup for Just Like Heaven Fest, taking place May 13 at Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

The Goldenvoice music festival will feature sets from Empire of the Sun, M83, Hot Chip, Caribou and recently reunited New York City rockers the Walkmen. The lineup also boasts the Bravery, Fever Ray, Peaches, Azealia Banks, Ladytron, STRFKR, Metronomy, the Faint, the Sounds, Cults, Them Jeans, Cosmic Kids and Rory Phillips.

Chris Black and Jason Stewart of “How Long Gone” will host a live podcast at the event, which will also feature sets from Cinespace DJs.

MGMT will perform its 2007 debut album, “Spectacular Oracular,” in full for the first time.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs said in a statement, “We’re headlining Just Like Heaven and cannot believe what a raaaaaaaad lineup it is this year! MGMT performing ‘Oracular Spectacular’! Fever Ray and M83 performing NEW music? What bliss! Karen cannot wait to rub elbows with goddesses Peaches and Azealia! Long time pals the Walkmen and and the Faint representing? An embarrassment of riches of bands! Not to mention we’ll be playing some deep cuts off of ‘Fever To Tell’ to celebrate its 20th birthday! Don’t be square! Be there!”

MGMT added: “We are psyched to be returning to Just Like Heaven festival this May. Coinciding with the 15th year of its release, we will be performing all of ‘Oracular Spectacular.’ And of course we’ll be taking this opportunity to do some hearty experimentation. Expect the unexpected and see you in May!”

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Jan. 20, at 10 a.m. PT on the Just Like Heaven website. General admission passes start at $149 plus fees, and VIP passes start at $369 plus fees. Clubhouse pricing is $649 plus fees.