The Weeknd, Avril Lavigne, Tate McRae Lead 2023 Juno Award Nominations

The 52nd annual Juno Awards, Canada’s answer to the Grammys, will take place on March 13 in Edmonton, Alberta. Leading the contenders is the Weeknd with six nominations, including the TikTok Juno Fan Choice prize, the only category voted on by the public. He is also up for single, album, artist, songwriter and pop album.

Pop vet Avril Lavigne and Albertan Tate McRae are right behind him with five apiece, Lavigne earning nods for TikTok Juno Fan Choice, single, album, artist and pop album, while McRae is also up for the TikTok honor, single, album and pop album, as well as Songwriter.

The Juno awards take place over two days. The first features a private industry event, streamed live but not televised, amd doles out the majority of awards, leaving the broadcast packed with live performances and a fraction of awards. The televised show will air live on all CBC platforms (TV, radio, online), including CBC Music for global viewers. The ceremony was switched from its usual Sunday night to avoid losing viewers to the Oscars.

The show will be hosted for second consecutive year by Canadian-born actor Simu Liu (“Shang-Chi” and “The Legend of The Ten Rings”), whose “I Am Canadian!” speech was a big hit.

It will also be a night of pride for Alberta natives Nickelback, this year’s inductees into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. The rock band, which has sold upwards of 50 million albums worldwide, is also up for rock album. They have been nominated for 37 Junos (now 38) and won 12.

Nickelback will rock the stage, pyro guaranteed, and the two-hour show will also pack in live performances by Alexisonfire, Jessie Reyez, Banx & Ranx with Pablo and Rêve, McRae, Tenille Townes, and Aysanabee.

In the only category recognizing non-Canadians, Taylor Swift is up for two of the five spots for international album, for “Midnights” and “Red (Taylor’s Version),” alongside Ed Sheeran’s “=,” Harry Styles’ “Harry’s House” and Lil Nas X’s “Montero.”

Also in contention for the fan choice are Shawn Mendes, Lauren Spencer-Smith, MacKenzie Porter, Pablo, Rêve, the Reklaws and Tyler Shaw.

Battling it out in the album of the year category is Ali Gatie’s “Who Hurt You?,” Lavigne’s “Love Sux,” NAV’s “Demons Protected by Angels,” McRae’s “I Used To Think I Could Fly” and the Weeknd’s “Dawn FM.”

The artist of the year race is a tough toss-up between Michael Bublé, Lavigne, Mendes, the Weeknd, and Spencer-Smith, while group of the year nominees include Arcade Fire, Billy Talent, Metric, Arkells and The Reklaws. Recognizing rising stars, breakthrough artist contenders include Dax, Devon Cole, Pablo, Rêve and RealestK, while up for breakthrough group are Banx & Ranx, Harm & Ease, Rarer Americans, Wild Rivers, and Tommy Lefroy.

Head to the official Juno site for the complete list of nominees.