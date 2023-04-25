Music Industry Moves: Judas Priest’s First Two Albums Acquired by Reach Music; Charly Perez Joins Warner Latina

+ Reach Music Publishing has acquired both the master and publishing rights of heavy metal legends and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members Judas Priest’s first two albums, “Rocka Rolla” and “Sad Wings of Destiny,” from Gull Entertainments. According to the announcement, Reach will be working in partnership with Judas Priest on these two albums and is planning a variety of projects to be announced later this year, including special releases for the 50th anniversary of “Rocka Rolla” in 2024. The majority of the group’s catalog was initially released on Sony Music’s Columbia or Epic labels but the first two albums, released in 1974 and 1976 respectively, had been owned by Gull for nearly 50 years.

Prior to this deal with Gull, Reach already had an existing relationship with Judas Priest as the co-publisher of founding guitarist Glenn Tipton. In 2021, Reach Music announced the acquisition of a 50% copyright interest in, as well as worldwide administration rights to, the Tipton song catalogue, beginning with songs released in 1977. The current acquisition includes his songs from 1974 through 1976, and also sees Reach enter into deals with the other members of Judas Priest from that time period — Rob Halford, Ian Hill and K.K. Downing; as Reach will be representing the compositions co-written by them from those two albums.

Michael Closter, president and owner of Reach Music, said: “The acquisition of the masters and publishing for the albums Rocka Rolla and Sad Wings of Destiny was a monumental opportunity for Reach Music, coming not long after Judas Priest’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. This deal happened with the approval of Judas Priest and their manager Jayne Andrews, and I’m so excited to begin working closely with them on a variety of special projects, including releasing high-quality reissues.”

+ Warner Music Latina has appointed Carlos “Charly” Pérez as senior VP for communications and public relations. He will be based in Miami and report to managing director Roberto Andrade Dirak.

Perez joins from Universal Music Latino, where he served as international VP of public relations and promotion for the parent label, Machete Music and Capitol Latin, working closely with the regional Mexican labels Fonovisa and Disa, and managing the Puerto Rican and US markets. Over the years he has worked with Alejandro Fernandez, Banda El Recodo, Gloria Trevi, Ivy Queen, J. Balvin, Jenny Rivera, Juanes, Karol G, Los Tigres del Norte, Lucero, Luis Fonsi, Marcó Antonio Solis, Paulina Rubio, Pepe Aguilar, Sebastian Yatra and many others. He began his career as an assistant at the Mexican media company Televisa, where he later became a label manager, and later joined Univision Music Mexico, where he rose to press and television coordinator. In 2008, Univision Music was acquired by Universal Music Latin Entertainment.

Dirak says, “Charly is an amazing addition to the team here at Warner Music Latina. His knowledge and experience transcend genres and borders, and he’s helped take some of the best Latin music to every corner of the world, empowering the careers of the artists he’s collaborated with. We’re delighted to have him join us.”

+ Multifaceted music company Godmode has announce the management signing of artist-producer-DJ SG Lewis, who performed a major set at the Coachella festival earlier this month.

Godmode President and co-founder Talya Elitzer says, “I am thrilled to formally welcome Sam to Godmode. Sam is an incredible talent and already a part of the Godmode family, I can’t wait to see what we are going to build together.”

The company, which began in Brooklyn but is based in Los Angeles, has seen success in recent years with Channel Tres and JPEGMAFIA, and in 2021 partnered with Hipgnosis Songs Group to build out its publishing division. In other company news, Hannah Peale joins Godmode from Night Media and Grace Trilla has been promoted to label manager.

+ Jeff Geasey has joined Page 1 Management as West Coast general manager. The company, which now has offices in New York, Los Angeles, Nashville, London, Auckland, and Sydney, represents Grammy Award-winning writer-producer Joel Little (Taylor Swift, Khalid, Imagine Dragons), Drew Pearson (Zac Brown Band, Kesha, Phillip Phillips) and artist Jawsh 685, among many others.

Geasey has held A&R posts at 300/Elektra, Atlantic Records and BMG Publishing. Most recently he managed Micah Premnath, Allison Ponthier, Brandon Shoop and Chloe George at Fast Casual Management.

+ The Orchard has promoted Tricia Arnold to executive VP, global artist/label services and sales. Arnold is based in New York and will continue reporting to president/COO Colleen Theis.

Theis said, “Tricia has exceptional leadership skills and extensive international experience, the last decade of which she fostered at the Orchard. In this elevated role, I’m confident she will guide our business to even greater heights while continuing to provide the best in class service to our clients and mentorship to our team.”

In 2022, Arnold and her team helped push Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” to career-high chart positions in 15 territories, and also saw success with Nas’ “Kings Disease II,” Jack White’s “Fear of the Dawn” and “Entering Heaven Alive” as well as Raye’s “Escapism.” She first joined the company in 2012.

+ Sumerian Records has announced the appointment of Piero Giramonti as president. In this role, Giramonti will report to Sumerian Group Owner and CEO, Ash Avildsen, and oversee all label operations.

Avildsen said, “Piero is the perfect weapon for what the label has been missing. Truth be told, I’ve always shined with the creative, vision and taste side of our business but never with the operational. As my focus continues into building the Sumerian brand further into entertainment with IP beyond just music such as film, tv, books, comics and all things story – I couldn’t ask for a better president than the very seasoned, experienced Mr. Giramonti to take charge of the label.”

Giramonti began his music business career in the early 1990s in various international marketing divisions of EMI Music, based in New York City, London UK, Milan, Italy and Los Angeles, USA – for the Parlophone, Capitol, SBK, and EMI Records labels. After a decade in the UK and Europe, he returned to the USA as Head of Global Marketing for Virgin Records America, then served in the same role at Epic Records and Warner Bros. Records. His most recent corporate position was at the Capitol Music Group, where he relaunched Harvest Records and late led Caroline distribution.

+ Primary Wave Music has announced a partnership with leading Indian record label and music publisher Times Music, a subsidiary of the Times of India Group, which includes interests in newspaper, magazines, radio, television, streaming music, digital platforms, events and out of home marketing. Terms of the deal will see Primary Wave invest significant capital in the company and provide resources for further Indian catalog investments and help accelerate the company’s growth of its regional, film, and non-film music catalogs in global markets.

Since its inception in 1998, Times Music has been working with a number of artists and songwriters, domestic and global film studios, and additionally, a major player in the Punjabi and South-Indian music markets. Times Music has an exclusive global distribution partnership with Speed Records.

Ramon Villa, Chief Operating Officer of Primary Wave and Amy Ortner, General Counsel of Primary Wave, working closely with N. Subramanian and Theja Kolla of the Times of India Group, negotiated the new partnership.

+ Jen Rubio, co-founder and CEO of Away, has joined the board of directors of TVG Hospitality, the venue group created by Ben Lovett of Mumford & Sons.

Lovett said, “I’ve been patiently waiting and hoping for Jen to join our board for a long time. She is one of the most instinctive and talented entrepreneurs I’ve ever met, the success of Away is just the tip of the iceberg. Both myself and the wider leadership team at tvg look forward to learning from Jen’s insights and experiences as we continue to build towards operating some of the best venues in the world.”

According to the announcement, Rubio has raised over $200 million in funding and is an an active angel investor, having backed over 50 early-stage startups including brands such as Parade, Liquid Death and Madhappy.

+ Mom+Pop Music has announced the promotion of Abby Sprague to VP of marketing. Founder and co-owner Michael Goldstone said: “As we turn 15 later this year, we are proud to be able to celebrate our hardworking and talented staff. Abby has been with us since 2017 and in that time her contribution has led to many success stories. She embodies our mantra of working with artists to help them realize their vision of success.”

Sprague began her career in 2009 at High Road Touring and then moved into artist services at Songkick, running ticketing campaigns for bands such as Father John Misty, The National, and Future Islands.

+ The U.K. office of Believe, one of the world’s leading digital music companies, has formed a partnership with Rinse to handle distribution and label services for its Rinse Recordings and Bad Music imprints.

Under the new partnership, Believe will handle the global digital distribution for all Rinse and Bad Music frontline and catalogue releases. Rinse Recordings represents celebrated dance acts including Katy B and Vigro Deep, and has also released music from Nia Archives. Its pop-leaning sister label Bad Music, launched in 2018, has released music from singer-songwriters Sinéad Harnett, Sasha Keable and James Smith, among others.