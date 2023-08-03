Joy Oladokun to Headline Nashville’s AB Block Party Festival

Highly touted singer-songwriter Joy Olad0kun will headline the AB Block Party, a new Nashville festival taking place over Labor Day weekend at Hillsboro Village with a focus on diverse musicians from Tennessee and across the South.

Taking place on September 4, the all-ages event will also feature performances by Daniel Nunnelee, Southern Avenue, Brooke Alexx, Denitia, Jack Schneider, Leon Majcen and Nashville’s Grace Bowers, Paul McDonald, and comedian Josh Black. Nashville mayoral candidate Freddie O’Connell will do a special DJ set, and WKRN anchor Blake Eason will serve as emcee.

Produced by AB Hillsboro Village co-owners Marcie Allen and Derek Van Mol, the AB Block Party will take place in the Belcourt Theatre’s parking lot at 2102 Belcourt Avenue. The festival is free, with a suggested donation of $20 to support the Belcourt Theatre’s ongoing mission to provide independent cinema and arts education. Tickets are available at AnzieBlue.com, and are required for entry.

In addition to music and comedy that runs from 1-11pm on Labor Day, the AB Block Party will also feature food trucks and many vendors from around the city. Independent Nashville radio station, Lightning 100, is the event’s media partner.

“We’re excited to bring an inclusive array of performers to the festival as we celebrate the return of live music to Hillsboro Village,” says Allen. “Folk, rock, pop, R&B, soul, and country are just some of the genres represented. And It’s no accident that the artists are even more diverse than their genres. One thing they do have in common, though, is that many hail from Nashville, with most of the rest from other points in Tennessee and the South. Nashville has more than one sound, and we want people to hear their voices.”