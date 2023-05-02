Jonas Brothers Set 35-Date Tour for Summer and Fall, Including Dodger Stadium

The Jonas Brothers have announced a 35-date tour of North America for this summer and fall, taking place mostly in arenas but also touching down in a few key stadiums, including Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Wrigley Field in Chicago and (as previously announced) Yankee Stadium in New York.

The gambit for the tour is that the sibling trio will play five of their albums each night. Obviously, their releases have not all been hour-plus excursions, but it should still make for a lengthy set. This format plays off of and expands the conceit of the group’s recent run in a Broadway theater, in which each night focused on a different one of those five albums (albeit with copious amounts of extra material filling out those single-album shows as well).

Among the largest of the newly announced shows, the group hits Wrigley Field Aug. 25, and the Dodger Stadium show will take place Sept. 9.

The extent to which the Jonas Brothers have experienced a comeback is evident in the fact that the two tour-opening dates that were already announced and put on sale, Aug. 12-13 at Yankee Stadium, are already marked on the itinerary as officially sold out. That’s not technically true — a look at Ticketmaster reveals that some “platinum” seats in several sections are still on sale, at $600-plus — but close enough.

The tour wraps up Oct. 14 in Miami at the Kaseya Center. Other shows along the way include stops at Boston’s TD Garden Aug. 15, Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas Aug. 30, and Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Oct. 9.

Two presale offers, one from Citi and one from Verizon, each begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time. Otherwise, fans are advised to sign up with the Verified Fan program from now through Saturday to receive a code for sales that will begin next Tuesday, May 9. A general onsale will begin May 12.

The Jonas Brothers’ new album, called “The Album,” comes out the same day as the general onsale, May 12.

The full itinerary of Jonas Brothers shows:

Sat Aug 12 – Bronx, NY – Yankee Stadium+

Sun Aug 13 – Bronx, NY – Yankee Stadium+

Tue Aug 15 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Thu Aug 17 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Sat Aug 19 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

Tue Aug 22 — Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Thu Aug 24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Fri Aug 25 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field*

Sun Aug 27 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Wed Aug 30 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field

Fri Sep 01 – Saint Paul, MN – Minnesota State Fair^

Sun Sep 03 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Wed Sep 06 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Fri Sep 08 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sat Sep 09 – Los Angeles, CA – Dodger Stadium

Mon Sep 11 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Thu Sep 14 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Sat Sep 16 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Mon Sep 18 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse*

Thu Sep 21 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center*

Fri Sep 22 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Sat Sep 23 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Mon Sep 25 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Tue Sep 26 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

Thu Sep 28 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Sat Sep 30 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Sun Oct 01 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Tue Oct 03 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Thu Oct 05 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Sat Oct 07 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center*

Mon Oct 09 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Tue Oct 10 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

Thu Oct 12 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Fri Oct 13 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Sat Oct 14 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

*No Verizon Presale

+Previously announced show

^No Citi or Verizon Presale