Hollywood Vampires Postpones Tour Dates After Johnny Depp Injures Ankle

Johnny Depp has sustained an injury to his ankle, prompting his group the Hollywood Vampires to delay a set of imminent tour dates. The group announced the news Monday morning, stating that Depp has been advised to avoid travel for the time being.

The Hollywood Vampires — composed of Depp, Alice Cooper and Aerosmith member Joe Perry, as well as Tommy Henriksen — have rescheduled performances for Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday (in Manchester, N.H., Boston and Bethel, N.Y., respectively). The group will now perform in those locations in July.

“We are sad to share that the Hollywood Vampires will be rescheduling our three U.S. tour dates this coming week,” the band wrote in a statement on social media. “Johnny has sustained a painful injury to his ankle following his recent appearances and has been advised by his doctor not to travel. He is devastated by this turn of events, but looks forward to resting up so all four Vampires can bring their absolute best to the tour in Europe.”

Depp has hardly been camera shy since his extensive, giddily ogled legal battle against his ex-wife Amber Heard in 2022. The jury sided with Depp in the defamation suit, ordering Heard to pay him $10 million in damages. Depp had previously lost a 2020 libel case in the U.K. involving abuse allegations voiced by Heard.

Despite his legal victory, Depp remains largely sidelined by Hollywood productions as a result of the abuse allegations levied against him. The actor was forced to exit from the primary antagonist role of Warner Bros.’ “Harry Potter” spinoff series “Fantastic Beasts” in 2020. In recent months, he has performed in concerts alongside Jeff Beck and signed a blockbuster $20 million-plus deal with French luxury fashion banner Dior.

“I don’t feel boycotted by Hollywood, because I don’t think about Hollywood,” Depp stated at a press conference this month at the Cannes Film Festival. With a starring role in the fest’s opening night title “Jeanne Du Barry,” the event marked his most highest-profile appearance since the trial. “It’s a strange, funny time where everybody would love to be able to be themselves, but they can’t. They must fall in line with the person in front of them. If you want to live that life, I wish you the best.”