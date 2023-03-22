John Sebastian’s Catalog, Including ‘Daydream’ and ‘Welcome Back,’ Acquired by AMR Songs

The newly launched independent music publishing, rights management, and catalog marketing company AMR Songs has acquired by catalogs of former Lovin’ Spoonful frontmany John Sebastian — including such songs as “Daydream,” “Summer in the City,” “Do You Believe in Magic” and “Wecome Back” — as well as Grammy-winning reggae group Soja.

Founded by industry veteran/ CEO Tamara Conniff and private equity professional/ CFO Steve Reinstadlter, the Los Angeles and New York-based company has acquired an undisclosed interest in Sebastian’s entire catalog, including his publishing and artist royalties from the Lovin’ Spoonful, which also include “Younger Girl,” “You Didn’t Have to Be So Nice,” and “Did You Ever Have to Make Up Your Mind?,” among others.

The company has also acquired undisclosed interests in the majority of Soja’s catalog, spanning from the band’s inception through 2020, including music publishing, various master recordings and artist royalties therein.

Terms of the deals were undisclosed, but the new company has $100 million in backing from its investors.

“AMR’s involvement in my catalogue, and specifically the enthusiasm I’m feeling from Tamara Conniff about this material, will insure that my songs will keep singing for a good long time,” said John Sebastian.

AMR has also acquired interests in the publishing, producer and artist royalties of hundreds of songs, including hits recorded by artists such as Brantley Gilbert, Boston, Carly Simon, Celine Dion, Charlie Daniels, Eminem, Enrique Iglesias, James Arthur, Janet Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Juanes, Kane Brown, Leona Lewis, Lil Wayne, Linda Ronstadt, Little River Band, Luke Combs, Pitbull, Pure Prairie League, Samantha Mumba, Westlife, and Yandel, and more.

As a frontline company, AMR has signed global music publishing deals with award-winning producer, writer and multi-instrumentalist Erik Janson and Australian artist and soul man EJ Worland, who will also be releasing new music under AMR’s label.

“I’m ecstatic to announce the launch of AMR Songs and fully realize our vision of building a truly creative home for our artists and writers — not just acquiring rights, but proactively nurturing and marketing catalogs, signing and developing artists with frontline operations,” said Conniff. “We’ve established a stellar film and TV sync licensing team, label distribution and digital marketing support to uniquely foster new opportunities and revenue growth for our roster and catalogs.”

Prior to launching AMR, Conniff held senior executive roles as EVP of Roc Nation Music Publishing, COO of Artist Publishing Group, and president of Front Line Management/ Ticketmaster, and was Billboard’s editor-in-chief from 2004 to 2008. Reinstadtler has extensive experience as a private equity investor focused on the media, entertainment and communications sectors, having served as a partner at SR Capital Advisors and co-head of TD Capital in New York.