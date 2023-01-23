John Mayer, Pat Benatar, St. Vincent to Perform at Love Rocks NYC Benefit Concert

James Taylor, John Mayer Trio, Sheryl Crow, Mavis Staples, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, St. Vincent, Rufus Wainwright, Jim James, Stephen Marley, Gary Clark Jr., Allison Russell, and more will perform at the seventh annual Love Rocks NYC benefit concert for God’s Love We Deliver, taking place at New Yorks’ Beacon Theatre on Thursday, March 9.

The concert will also feature appearances from Stephen Colbert, Andy Cohen, Chevy Chase and Phoebe Robinson. It is executive produced by iconic international fashion designer John Varvatos, Douglas Elliman real estate broker and concert producer Greg Williamson and concert/events producer Nicole Rechter.

The concert will benefit Gods Love We Deliver, founded during the AIDS pandemic in 1985 and has been an essential services provider during the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the staff and volunteers cooked and delivered more than 3.2 million medically tailored meals to more than 10,500 New Yorkers living with and affected by severe illness.

Pre-sale tickets go live on Thursday, January 26 at 10:00amET, and public tickets go live on Friday, January 27 at 10:00amET

The past six Love Rocks NYC benefit concerts have featured such artists as Keith Richards, Jon Bon Jovi, Dave Matthews, Robert Plant, Joe Walsh, Emmylou Harris, Chris and Rich Robinson, Melissa Etheridge, Warren Haynes, Buddy Guy, Billy F Gibbons, Ziggy Marley, Cyndi Lauper and Ann Wilson to contemporary stars such as Andra Day, Sara Bareilles, Yola, Leon Bridges, Marcus King, Nathaniel Rateliff, Maggie Rose and Hozier.

The evening’s sponsors are Bloomberg Philanthropies, RJKB Family Charitable Foundation and Secunda Family Foundation. Additional sponsors include The Altman Family Foundation, CAA/CBG, The Campbell/Ribbecke Family, Condé Nast, Daily Provisions, DK Display Corp., Gramercy Tavern, John F Lyons & Susannah Gray, The Williamson Group at Douglas Elliman Real Estate, On This Day, Villa One Tequila, RWE Partners and official media sponsors The Wall Street Journal, iHeartMedia and Q104.3 Radio.