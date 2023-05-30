Joe Trohman Returns to Fall Out Boy After Mental-Health Hiatus

Fall Out Boy guitarist and founding member Joe Trohman has returned to the band after taking a several-month hiatus from the band to focus on his mental health. The guitarist announced his return on social media on Monday.

“Hey everyone, I’m officially back!,” he wrote. “I want to thank everyone for the love and support while I took some time away to focus on my brain and get healthy for my family, my friends and myself.”

He also thanked Ben Young, the band’s longtime guitar tech, who filled in for him during the hiatus. Trohman announced his mental-health break in January, shortly after the band announced its eighth album, “So Much (for) Stardust,” and a new label deal with Fueled by Ramen/ Elektra Records.

“I also want to thank Ben Young for stepping up and filling in on the shows I missed – he is a true gentleman and a scholar,” he added. “I’m stoked to be back in action and I can’t wait to see everyone on tour this summer!”

The band begins a North America tour with Bring Me the Horizon in support in its home town of Chicago on June 21 and before heading over to Japan and Europe for headlining dates later in the year.

In his announcement back in January, Trohman wrote, “Neil Young once howled that it’s better to burn out than to fade away. But I can tell you unequivocally that burning out is dreadful. Without divulging all the details, I must disclose that my mental health has rapidly deteriorated over the past several years.

“So, to avoid fading away and never returning, I will be taking a break from work which regrettably includes stepping away from Fall Out Boy for a spell. It pains me to make this decision, especially when we are releasing a new album that fills me with great pride (the sin I’m most proud of).”