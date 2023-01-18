Joe Trohman Steps Away From Fall Out Boy, Cites ‘Rapidly Deteriorated’ Mental Health: I Will ‘One-Hundred Percent’ Return

Fall Out Boy lead guitarist Joe Trohman is stepping away from the band for the foreseeable future, the group announced Wednesday evening.

Fall Out Boy shared a statement attributed to Trohman on social media, in which the musician cited mental health troubles as the overwhelming factor behind the decision to exit the band.

“Without divulging all the details, I must disclose that my mental health has rapidly deteriorated over the past several years,” reads Trohman’s statement. “So, to avoid fading away and never returning, I will be taking a break from work which regrettably includes stepping away from Fall Out Boy for a spell.”

Trohman’s note continues with an assurance that his exit from Fall Out Boy is not planned to be permanent, with a return to the group coming once he’s ready.

“Will I return to the fold? Absolutely, one-hundred percent,” the statement reads. “In the meantime, I must recover which means putting myself and my mental health first. Thank you to everyone, including my bandmates and family, for understanding this difficult, but necessary decision.”

a note from Joe: pic.twitter.com/CbK887oWLn — Fall Out Boy (@falloutboy) January 19, 2023

Trohman had already begun to bow out of Fall Out Boy events before the announcement. The guitarist was a no-show for the band’s performance at the Alter Ego Festival in Los Angeles earlier this month.

Trohman’s exit comes as Fall Out Boy gears up for the release of its new album, “So Much (for) Stardust,” on March 24 from Fueled by Ramen and Elektra. It will mark the band’s first album release since 2018’s “Mania.”